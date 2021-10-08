NEW CHAPEL HILL — Despite a heroic comeback effort, Chapel Hill lost, 30-27, to Palestine on Friday night.
The Bulldogs quickly found themselves in a hole to the Wildcats following a pair of interceptions by junior quarterback Tyler Jones.
Along with offensive struggles, the Bulldog defense had trouble all night stopping the hurry-up option offense of Palestine.
Chapel Hill went into the half with a 23-0 deficit but came out swinging in the second half as freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon came in to replace Jones. The Bulldog offense began to look like its usual self, scoring two quick touchdowns thanks to Brisbon’s legs.
Brisbon finished with three rushing touchdowns and led Chapel Hill to 27 straight points, but it wasn’t enough as Palestine got the ball back with six minutes to go and never let the Bulldogs see it again.