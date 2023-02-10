WHITEHOUSE — The colors of Whitehouse are normally maroon and white for their Wildcats, but this week the town has adopted red and gold.
Their own hometown guy, Patrick Mahomes, is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time National Football League Most Valuable Player has the town abuzz with Mahomes mania.
His magic is on display at Whitehouse High School where his legend began and now he is a superstar in the NFL.
Mahomes has the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. On Sunday, KC takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
The big game may be in Arizona, but its economic impact is being felt some 1,200 miles away in this East Texas town as well as a little north in Tyler and throughout East Texas.
Just driving through Whitehouse, the businesses are awash in red and gold, along with the No. 15 and images of Mahomes as well as his best buddy and tight end No. 87 Travis Kelce.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUE
At Lace Tribe Boutique, a full figure painting of Mahomes in his KC uniform is out front and inside there are T-shirts, dresses and you name it Mahomes and Chiefs gear.
Brooke Nicolls, a Winona High School teacher, was shopping with her three children on Thursday. Her family is hosting a Super Bowl party and was in the boutique to purchase something to wear.
Daughters Hadlee, 6, and Blanche, 4, were excited to get KC dresses, while their brother Easton, 7, was more concerned when his Cowboys would get back to the Super Bowl.
Employee Caitlyn Johnson, a Whitehouse High School graduate, was working the front counter and said it has been non-stop Mahomes mania. The former cheerleader said she will be cheering for Mahomes on Sunday.
WHAT-A-PLAYER
In an interesting coincidence, the city's first Whataburger opened in Whitehouse this week. The restaurant just happens to be a Mahomes' favorite, plus he is a big investor in the burger joint in the Kansas City, Missouri area.
Clay Russell, director of operations, said the community of Whitehouse had been requesting a Whataburger for some time and he said they were happy to bring it to the Smith County city. He noted that Mahomes was a regular visitor to the Whataburger on the Troup Highway near the Tyler Junior College campus during his high school years.
He added Tricia Eskridge, general manager, has a Mahomes poster hanging in the restaurant. She won it during the summer at reverse raffle in Whitehouse.
Closer to downtown Whitehouse, Ribmasters has a big arrowhead with KC and 'Whitehouse loves Patrick' signs on the windows.
Employees Faith Walker and Jocelyn Gonzalez are both WHS graduates and are big Patrick supporters.
"Everyone is supportive of Patrick," Walker said.
"We all love Patrick," Gonzales said. She added her brother-in-law Austin Arey played with Mahomes at WHS.
At Whitehouse Family Dentistry office of Drs. Foy L. Hamons, Shelli R. Peters and Hannah D. Reed, signs of support for Mahomes is on every window.
Hygienist coordinator Melissa Scott said if Mahomes' ankle heals, the Chiefs have a good chance to win.
Ariana Avila, insurance specialist, said she has been a Mahomes fan for years and expects a KC win.
Not only is Mahomes a fan favorite, but he helps power the hometown economy.