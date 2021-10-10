Although the Steers fell to the No. 11 Ottawa-Arizona Spirit Saturday night, Texas College compiled some better statistics.
The Spirit scored a 48-6 victory in a Sooner Athletic Conference football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Quarterback Jerry McConico thew for 142 yards, while QB Corey Jones hit Aaron McClure for a 48-yard TD pass.
Dajuan Hill led the Steers with 56 yards rushing on four carries with Daniel Hunt (3-48) and Travis Hall (3-44) leading in receptions.
The Spirit, from Surprise, Arizona, was led by quarterback Taren Rose, who connected on 28 of passing attempts for 381 yards and two TD passes.
TC falls to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in conference. OUAZ improved to 6-0 overall and in league play.
The Steers are home again on Saturday, Oct. 16, hosting Lyon College at 6 p.m. OUAZ is off next week before hosting Langston on Oct. 23.
---
No. 11 Ottawa-Arizona 48, Texas College 6
Ottawa-Arizona 21 10 3 14 — 48
Texas College 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
OUAZ — Marcelous Chester-Riley 2 run (Michael Hall kick), 13:01
OUAZ — Chester-Riley 3 run (Hall kick), 7:56
OUAZ — Josh Gutierrez 2 pass from Taren Rose (Hall kick), 4:35
Second Quarter
OUAZ — Jermaine Trotman Jr. 43 pass from Rose (Hall kick), 12:51
OUAZ — FG Hall 22, 9:56
Third Quarter
OUAZ — FG Hall 29, 9:00
TC — Aaron McClure 48 pass from Corey Jones (run failed), :36
Fourth Quarter
OUAZ — Jh'dhan Lester 4 run (Hall kick), 11:56
OUAZ — Darius Williams 3 run (Hall kick), :18
OUAZ TC
First Downs 31 16
Rushes-Yards 39-156 35-99
Passing Yards 318 202
Total Yards 474 301
C-A-I 28-45-0 14-39-1
Punts-Ave 3-47.3 4-29.3
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-155 10-77
Individual Statistics
Rushing — OUAZ, Jh'dhan Lester 11-59, Marcelous Chester-Riley 12-48, Darius Williams 7-44, Carter Freeland 3-14, Jack Graham 1-7, Nathan Sanchez 1-(-1), Taren Rose 3-(-4), Team 1-(-11). TC, Dajuan Hill 4-56, Charles Samuel 2-9, Michael Turman 6-9, Jerry McConico 10-9, Aaron McClure 2-6, Diamond Woods 7-4, Quindarius Johnson 2-4, Corey Jones 2-2.
Passing — OUAZ, Taren Rose 28-45-0-381. TC, Jerry McConico 12-36-1-142, Corey Jones 2-3-0-60.
Receiving — QUAZ, Shawn Richards 6-47, Marcelous Chester-Riley 5-44, Antonio Day 3-62, Sam Mason 3-37, Ian Zamudio 3-33, Brandon McLaughlin 1-24, Ryan Lukasik-Drescher 1-22, Jermaine Trotman Jr. 1-17, Donovahn Jones 1-13, Richard Montello 1-9, Michael Bird 1-6, Tyler Lackowski 1-2, Josh Gutierrez 1-2. TJC, Daniel Hunt 3-48, Travis Hall 3-44, Diamond Woods 2-21, Daren Lacy 1-12, Michael Turman 1-11, Anthony Holden 1-7, Dajuan Hall 1-6, Luc Adam 1-6.