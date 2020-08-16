Tyler Strafaci birdied the 36th hole to capture the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship on Sunday in Bandon, Oregon.
Strafaci, a rising senior at Georgia Tech, and SMU junior Charlie “Ollie” Osborne were tied entering the final hole of the scheduled 36-hole golf match. Osborne had won hole Nos. 16 and 17 to tie the match at the foggy Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Strafaci got his approach shot near the hole on No. 36 and won the match 1-up.
Osborne, of Reno, Nevada, was attempting to become the fifth Mustangs to win the presitigous tournament. Bryson DeChambeau (2015), Hank Kuenhe (1998), Colt Knost (2007) and Kelly Kraft (2011) were previous SMU golfers who won the U.S. Am.
Both Strafaci (Davie, Florida) and Osborne, if they remain amateurs, receive berths in the 2021 Masters and U.S. Open. By winning, Strafaci joins teammate Ogletree in the 2021 British Open. Strafaci also earns a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup team.
Osborne took the early lead, going five up after 12 holes. Strafaci then rallied to get within one after the first 18 holes. The two were tied after 31 holes when Osborne birdied the No. 13 hole. Strafaci then went 2 up with a birdie on No. 14 and an eagle on No. 15.
Osborne fought back to tie the match with consecutive birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.
With father Frank Jr. at his side as a caddie, Strafaci two-putted for birdie on the par-4 36th hole before Osborne’s 8-footer to halve and extend the match went by the right side of the cup.
Strafaci joined grandfather Frank Strafaci, the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public winner, as a USGA champion. He became the second straight Georgia Tech winner and fourth overall, following Andy Ogletree last year at Pinehurst. Bobby Jones won the Havemeyer Trophy in 1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930, and Matt Kuchar in 1997.
Osborne also had his father, Steve, alongside as a caddie.
Five holes down after 12 holes, Strafaci won four of the next five holes to cut the deficit to one going into the afternoon round. He finally caught Osborne with a birdie win on the par-3 20th and took the lead with a birdie on the par-4 25th.
Strafaci squandered a chance to double the advantage on the 28th when he missed a 1 1/2-foot birdie putt. They halved the par-3 30th with birdies, with Strafaci making a 20-footer after Osborne nearly holed his tee shot.
Osborne tied it with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 31st, his first hole win since the 12th. Strafaci struck back on the par-4 32nd, driving the green and making a 6-foot eagle putt after Osborne rolled in a 30-footer for birdie.
Strafaci took the par-3 33rd with a birdie, but Osborne countered with a birdie win on the par-4 34th and took the par-4 35th on a concession after Strafaci hit his approach into trouble short and right of the green.
Starfaci went the distance for the fourth straight round. On Thursday afternoon in the round of 16, he won the 18th and his match against Segundo Oliva Pinto when Oliva Pinto’s caddie, Bandon local Brant Brewer, cost the Argentine a hole penalty for touching the surface of a greenside bunker.
On Friday in the quarterfinals, Starfaci halved the 18th with Stewart Hagestad after taking the lead on 17. On Saturday in the semifinals, Strafaci lost a four-hole lead, then won the 18th to edge Aman Gupta.
In July, Strafaci won the North & South Amateur and Palmetto Amateur in consecutive weeks. The 22-year-old Strafaci entered the week ranked 56th in the world. Osborne, 20, was 460th.
