BERRYVILLE -- One Shot Retrievers will hold its annual snake avoidance training clinic for hunting dogs and house pets Aug. 28.
While the program is geared toward rattlesnakes, it has proven successful with copperheads and water moccasins. Experienced handler Wayne Lain conducts the course using defanged snakes that have their mouths taped close.
An electronic collar is used on the dog for negative reinforcement as the dogs are introduced to the snakes under different circumstances.
The training not only helps keep dogs from being bitten, but their reaction to nearby snakes have kept people from being bitten as well.
While most think of snakes during summer months, they are often active into October in Texas. During the early part of dove season, rattlesnakes are most active in the field from dusk to daylight often overlapping with hunters being at the field.
However, when the weather cools in October they can be active throughout the day.
Although snakes typically prefer avoiding larger objects, sometimes crossed paths are inevitable. Snakes can strike half to two-thirds of their body length and advance quickly.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $100 per dog and must be paid in cash. There is no pre-registration and each session takes about 15 minutes.
One Shot Retriever Kennels is located at 22082 FM 2215, a half-mile east of Midway Package and Feed Store just south of Lake Palestine on U.S. 155. For more information call 903-681-1954.