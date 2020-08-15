SMU junior Charles “Ollie” Osborne won his semifinal match on Saturday to advance to the 120th U.S. Amateur championshop.
No. 27 seed Osborne, of Reno, Nevada, scored a 4 & 2 win over No. 58 Matthew Sharpstene of Asheville, North Carolina during play at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. Sharpstene played at West Virginia, but is transferring to Charlotte for his senior season.
The other semifinal saw No. 41 seed Tyler Strafaci (Davie, Florida) scored a 1 up win over No. 5 Aman Gupta (Concord, North Carolina).
The championship match is scheduled for 36 holes on Sunday. The GOLF Channel will begin broadcasting at 6 p.m. Central.
Strafaci is a senior at Georgia Tech while Gupta is a sophomore at Oklahoma State.
By earning spots in the finals both golfers, if they remain amateurs, receive berths in the 2021 Masters and U.S. Open.
The winner Sunday on the seaside course will get a spot in the 2021 British Open.
Strafaci is trying to become the second straight Georgia Tech player to win the Havemeyer Trophy, following Andy Ogletree. Strafaci’s grandfather, Frank Strafaci, won the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public Links.
Osborne will try to become the fifth Mustang to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Bryson DeChambeau (2015), Hank Kuenhe (1998), Colt Knost (2007) and Kelly Kraft (2011).