Varner III, Hoge, Sloan share Wyndham lead tied at 62
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour's final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Varner started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour
Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round, Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan's score set his personal best.
There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather.
Hoge looked like he might have a shot at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes to reach 9 under.
But Hoge, who first played on the PGA Tour in 2015 and has never won, missed a 10-footer for birdie on the 17th before his only bogey on No. 18 to drop into the tie.
Sloan had birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and had a chance at 9-under to take the lead alone, but came up short on a 15-foot birdie try on the final hole. The strong start was especially crucial for the 33-year-old Canadian, who came into the tour's last regular-season event at 178 in FedEx Cup points — well out of the 125 cut off to make next week's first postseason event, the Northern Trust in Boston.
Sloan is projected to rise into the top 50 should he maintain his position.
"Honestly, I don't have to do anything," he said. "I'm very blessed that I have status on the PGA Tour next season. That's important. I'm going to get starts, I think that frees you up."
All three leaders are seeking their first tour wins.
The trio were two shots in front of Harris English (64). A large group was at 5-under led by former Masters champion Patrick Reed.
Past U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson led another pack at 4-under 66.
Paul Casey, who tied for second last week at the PGA Championship, was at 67.
Some other PGA Championship contenders last week were not as fortunate.
Both Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose, each in the mix in the final round of the year's first major, could not keep that going in this one.
Koepka was 10 shots behind after a 72. Justin Rose finished a stroke worse at 73.
Divots: The PGA Tour said there have been 510 tests for COVID-19 done at the Wyndham without any positives. ... Charl Schwartzel is the man on the bubble, at 125 on the FedEx Cup points list, he's the final qualifer for next week's playoff coming into the week. The 2011 Masters champion opened with an even-par 70. ... Defending champion J.T. Poston opened 12 shots behind after a 74.
Steve Stricker tied for lead in Senior Players Championship
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season.
"Didn't hit it all that good, though. I scraped it around, got it up-and-down a lot," Stricker said. "But a good score certainly."
Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling joined Stricker atop the leaderboard on Firestone Country Club's South Course, the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
"I have fond memory here." Jimenez said. "I played many, many times WGC tournament here on this golf course. ... The golf course is fast and is a nice way to play the golf course."
Stricker had three birdies and a bogey.
"You're rewarded when you hit good shots and you're not when you hit bad ones," the U.S. Ryder Cup captain said. "So it's a fair course right in front of you."
Paul Broadhurst was the only other player to break par, shooting 69.
Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were at even-par 70 with Duffy Waldorf, Robert Karlsson and Kenny Perry.
Ernie Els topped the group at 71. Charles Schwab Cup leader Brett Quigley and Vijay Singh shot 73, and defending champion Retief Goosen opened with a 75.
Kang makes solid start in bid for 3rd straight LPGA Tour win
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Danielle Kang started her bid for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour with an even-par 71 in the first round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Thursday, leaving the American four shots off the clubhouse lead held by Nicole Broch Larsen.
The American golfer bounced back from bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 by making birdie at the par-5 10th and then the last hole at an event that is being played without spectators and in an isolated environment at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
Kang has made a fast start to the LPGA Tour's resumption following the coronavirus outbreak, winning back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks to climb to No. 2 in the world ranking.
Broch Larsen made six birdies in total, including on the final two holes, for a 65 that put her a stroke clear of five players. One of those tied for second was Broch Larsen's Danish compatriot, Emily Kristine Pedersen, along with American pair Amy Olson and Jennifer Song, Azahara Munoz of Spain and Olivia Cowan of Germany.
Of the 144 women in the field, 27 had yet to complete their round when play was suspended because of darkness.
The event marks the resumption of the Ladies European Tour after a six-month break and comes a week before the first women's major of the year, the British Open at Royal Troon.
It is the first international event on the LPGA Tour since the Women's Australian Open in February.
If Kang take the title this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the LPGA Tour.
EPGA: Celtic Classic
NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Alexander Levy became the first golfer to test positive for the coronavirus at a European Tour event and was one of two French players withdrawn on the opening day of the Celtic Classic on Thursday.
Thomas Pieters shot a 7-under 64 in his first competitive round in five months to take the lead on the latest stop of the tour's six-week U.K. Swing, but the bigger talking point came off the course.
Levy came into contact last weekend with a friend in France who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the tour said in a statement.
When Levy arrived at Welsh tournament venue Celtic Manor Resort, he tested negative. He was told to self-isolate for 14 days and has since returned a positive result in a retest.
Hours later, officials said Romain Wattel had been identified as having had contact with Levy in Wales after the tour and local health authorities used track and trace. He was also retested and returned a negative result, as did Levy's caddie.
Still, Wattel had to withdraw because of local health guidelines.
Pieters birdied four of his last five holes at the venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, including at the 17th where he chipped in from off the green, and was a stroke clear of England's Toby Tree and Australia's Jake McLeod.
Pieters, a four-time European Tour winner, became a father for the first time during golf's suspension to daughter Florence.
McLeod completed his round of 65 with an eagle at the par-5 18th.
Among the six players tied for fourth place — two shots off the lead — was Marc Warren, a winner in Austria last week when the tour resumed after a five-month break because of the pandemic.
Martin Simonsen of Denmark was a late replacement for Levy and shot 68 to be four strokes off the lead at an event played in an isolated environment.