HORSESHOE BAY — Chandler’s Sidney Robertson and Addison Ko of Plano are tied for first place in the Girls 14 & Under Division of the 94th Texas Junior Amateur after Monday’s first round at Apple Rock Golf Course.
Robertson and Ko lead by three strokes.
Corbin Null of Woodway carded a 2-under-par 70 and leads the Boys 14 & Under Division by two strokes, played at Ram Rock Golf Course. Charlie Wylie of Houston, Trenton Mierl of Austin, Reese Roberts of Dallas and Mitchell Maier of Richmond are tied second at even par. Braden Bergman of Flint and Isaac Adams of Longview each carded 5-over 77.
Elsewhere, defending champion Zach Heffernan of Boerne and Austin’s Mimi Burton lead the top division of the 94th Texas Junior Amateur.
Heffernan, a 2021 Baylor commit, fired a 5-under 66 for the only bogey-free round of the day to lead the boys tournament, which was played at Ram Rock Golf Course, by one stroke.
Burton, 15, carded a 2-under 70 to hold a two-stroke lead after the first round at Apple Rock Golf Course.
Heffernan entered this week trying to become the first back-to-back Texas Junior Amateur champion since Hunter Haas in 1994-95. Heffernan won last year at The Clubs of Kingwood’s Forrest Course.
Heffernan leads a crowded leaderboard with seven players within four shots of the lead. Hanseung Chang of Cedar Park fired a 4-under-par 67 and is solo second. Drew Wagner of Austin sits in third at 2-under, while the 2019 Veritex Bank Byron Nelson Junior champion Gaven Lane of Argyle, Evan Vo of Austin, Christian Clark of Dallas as well as Matthew and Andrew Spaulding of Spring are tied fourth after rounds of 1-under-par 70.
Tyler’s Jacob Cole carded an 8-over 79 with Winnsboro’s Wade Langley scoring a 13-over 84. Joshua German of Gun Barrel City was DQed. There are 119 golfers in the field.
In the Girls Division, Burton is a sophomore at Austin Vandegrift High School.
Avery Zweig of McKinney carded an even-par 72 and trails Burton by two strokes. Alexandria Habimana of Frisco is solo third after a 1-over 73. Nitisha Manikandesh of Plano, Lauren Nguyen of Katy, Farah O’Keefe of Austin and Tillie Claggett of The Woodlands are tied fourth following rounds of 2-over 74.
Texarkana’s Gracie Henard scored a 15-over 87. There are 64 golfers in the field.