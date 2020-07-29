Wednesday
The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $150,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
Second Round
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 65-66—131 -9
Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 70-61—131 -9
Sean Walsh, Keller 66-65—132 -8
Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 67-65—132 -8
Ben Kern, Georgetown 66-65—132 -8
Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 64-68—132 -8
Sam Fidone, Irving 68-65—133 -7
Taylor Bibbs, Dallas 66-67—133 -7
Brandon Bailey, Groves 69-64—133 -7
Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 68-65—133 -7
Grady Brame Jr., Hammond, La. 63-70—133 -7
Peyton Wilhoit, N. Little Rock, Ark. 67-67—134 -6
Jamey Taylor, Pearland 68-66—134 -6
Zander Lozano, Fair Oaks Ranch 68-66—134 -6
Armando Villarreal, Fort Worth 68-67—135 -5
Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 67-68—135 -5
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67-68—135 -5
Garrett Driver, Humble 67-68—135 -5
Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 69-66—135 -5
Alex Carpenter, Dallas 69-66—135 -5
Matt Fast, Houston 70-66—136 -4
Mark Walker, Frisco 70-66—136 -4
Alvaro Oritz, San Ramon, Calif. 66-71—137 -3
James Nitties, Dallas 69-68—137 -3
Ryan Grider (a), Lewisville 71-66—137 -3
Jacob Loya, El Paso 67-70—137 -3
Zack Fisher, Benton, Ark. 67-70—137 -3
Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 71-66—137 -3
Luke Gannon, Bel Aire, Kan. 71-66—137 -3
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 68-67—137 -3
Jimmy Lee (a), Bryan 64-73—137 -3
Blake Elliott, Bullard 65-72—137 -3
Rob Hudson, Dallas 67-70—137 -3
Logan Lockwood, Van 69-68—137 -3
Jack Ireland, Mission Viejo, Calif. 64-73—137 -3
Mario Carmona, Houston 69-68—137 -3
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 72-66—138 -2
Anthony Broussard, Plano 69-69—138 -2
Angelo Leyvani, San Antonio 71-67—138 -2
Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 71-67—138 -2
Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71-67—138 -2
Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 68-70—138 -2
Bryan Baker (a), Tyler 68-70—138 -2
Ryan Alford, Shreveport, La. 69-69—138 -2
Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, Okla. 69-69—138 -2
Toni Hakula, Austin 72-67—139 -1
Garrett Fey, St. Petersburg, Fla. 73-66—139 -1
Michael Buttacavoli, Miami Beach, Fla. 67-72—139 -1
Robert Hudson, Memphis, Tenn. 71-68—139 -1
Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 65-74—139 -1
Curtis Reed, Castroville 70-69—139 -1
Michael Kartrude, W. Palm Beach, Fla. 71-68—139 -1
Craig McCoy, McKinney 70-69—139 -1
Zahkai Brown, Golden, Colo. 70-69—139 -1
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67-72—139 -1
Brandon Shong (a), Sydney, Australia 70-69—139 -1
Matthew Riedel (a), Houston 70-69—139 -1
Did Not Make The Cut
Garrett Martin (a), San Antonio 72-68—140 E
Charlie Kern, Dallas 69-71—140 E
Matt Miller, McKinney 71-69—140 E
Charlie Holland, Dallas 70-70—140 E
Clark Dennis, Fort Worth 71-69—140 E
Craig Kanada, The Woodlands 69-71—140 E
Andrew Arft, Casselberry, Fla. 69-71—140 E
KC Lim, San Antonio 70-70—140 E
Kyle Pilgrim, Colleyville 68-72—140 E
Steven Chervony, Boca Raton, Fla. 71-69—140 E
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 71-70—141 +1
Case Cochran, Dallas 74-67—141 +1
Herbert Day, Kingwood 72-69—141 +1
Major Monzingo, Fort Worth 70-71—141 +1
Derek Chang, Dallas 66-75—141 +1
J. Holland Humphries (a), Austin 66-75—141 +1
Mason Nome (a), Houston 67-74—141 +1
Landon Michelson, Miami 71-70—141 +1
Jacob Veerman, Sugar Land 70-71—141 +1
Austin Jordan, Benbrook 71-71—142 +2
Austin Connelly, Irving 71-71—142 +2
Steve Gilley, The Woodlands 72-70—142 +2
Jackson Markham, Houston 71-71—142 +2
Nicholas Shapiro (a), The Colony 70-72—142 +2
Tanner Napier, Paris 71-71—142 +2
Michael McGowan, Southern Pines, N.C. 72-70—142 +2
Marty Sanchez, Santa Fe, N.M. 71-72—143 +3
Franklin Corpening, Aledo 71-72—143 +3
Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 71-72—143 +3
Jesse Speirs, Fort Worth 70-73—143 +3
Michael Perras, Pasadena 73-70—143 +3
Blaine Hale, Dallas 70-73—143 +3
Juan D Fernandez, Phoenix 72-71—143 +3
Trevor Bailey (a), Cibolo 72-71—143 +3
Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 70-74—144 +4
Tyler Uhlig (a), Magnolia 73-71—144 +4
Nic Ishee, Dallas 74-70—144 +4
Jake Hendrix, Austin 70-74—144 +4
Alex Motes (a), Sulphur Springs 73-71—144 +4
Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 74-71—145 +5
Jose Narro Madrigal, Lewisville 72-73—145 +5
Jason Pittman (a), Monahans 73-72—145 +5
George Gardner, Southlake 76-69—145 +5
Jake Ezell, Dripping Springs 76-69—145 +5
Karsten Green (a), Midlothian 72-73—145 +5
Mark Victorian, League City 70-75—145 +5
Shane Pearce, Carrollton 73-72—145 +5
Kelly Grunewald (a), Midland 72-73—145 +5
Matthew Ledesma, Harlingen 71-74—145 +5
Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 74-72—146 +6
Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala. 73-73—146 +6
Matthew Sparks, Owasso, Okla. 72-74—146 +6
Austin Kendziorski, Germantown, Wis. 71-75—146 +6
Alan Hodde, Humble 73-73—146 +6
Robert Garcia (a), Lewisville 73-73—146 +6
Spencer LaBarbera (a), Mesquite 69-77—146 +6
Matt Lohmeyer, Westworth Village 75-71—146 +6
Hayes Weathersby, Poplarville, Miss. 76-70—146 +6
Pedro Lamadrid, Edinburg 74-72—146 +6
Christian Hallman, Argyle 72-74—146 +6
Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 68-79—147 +7
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 72-75—147 +7
Casey Devoll (a), Arlington 75-72—147 +7
Jeremy Bates (a), Quitman 68-79—147 +7
Josh Havard, Arlington 76-71—147 +7
Fernando Cruz Valle, The Woodlands 74-73—147 +7
Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75-72—147 +7
Stratton Nolen, Austin 74-73—147 +7
Hunter McDonough (a), Spicewood 76-71—147 +7
Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 76-72—148 +8
Brendan Johnson (a), Trophy Club 73-75—148 +8
Austin Wylie, Boerne 71-77—148 +8
Brett Melton, Aiken, S.C. 72-76—148 +8
Logan Young (a), Houston 72-77—149 +9
Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 76-73—149 +9
Matthew Henson, Austin 76-73—149 +9
Christian Barber (a), Spring 75-74—149 +9
Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 77-73—150 +10
Michael Salazar (a), El Paso 73-77—150 +10
Lonny Alexander, New Braunfels 73-77—150 +10
Zach Morrison (a), Austin 76-74—150 +10
Travis McInroe (a), McKinney 73-77—150 +10
Rick Maxey, Tyler 71-80—151 +11
Robert Shields, Tyler 75-76—151 +11
Hays Moreland, Memphis, Tenn. 77-74—151 +11
Trumann Nugent, Texarkana 75-77—152 +12
Landon Davis, Forney 72-80—152 +12
Tyler Kuhn, Fort Worth 74-78—152 +12
Steven Storey, Fort Worth 79-73—152 +12
Chase Barnes, Cypress 76-76—152 +12
Parker McEachern (a), Keller 78-75—153 +13
John Patrick Thornton, Houston 80-73—153 +13
Ryan Griggs, Frisco 73-81—154 +14
Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 76-78—154 +14
Vince Jewell, Dallas 73-83—156 +16
Hugh Donegan (a), Austin 75-82—157 +17
Beau Burgess, Lubbock 72-WD
Coy Dobson, Austin 73-WD
Clifton Van Cleave, Athens WD