Jun Min (Jimmy) Lee of Bryan tees on No. 14 during the 50th Texas State Open held at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler on Wednesday July 29, 2020.

Wednesday

The Cascades Golf & Country Club

Tyler

Purse: $150,000

Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70

Second Round

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 65-66—131 -9

Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 70-61—131 -9

Sean Walsh, Keller 66-65—132 -8

Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 67-65—132 -8

Ben Kern, Georgetown 66-65—132 -8

Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 64-68—132 -8

Sam Fidone, Irving 68-65—133 -7

Taylor Bibbs, Dallas 66-67—133 -7

Brandon Bailey, Groves 69-64—133 -7

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 68-65—133 -7

Grady Brame Jr., Hammond, La. 63-70—133 -7

Peyton Wilhoit, N. Little Rock, Ark. 67-67—134 -6

Jamey Taylor, Pearland 68-66—134 -6

Zander Lozano, Fair Oaks Ranch 68-66—134 -6

Armando Villarreal, Fort Worth 68-67—135 -5

Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 67-68—135 -5

Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67-68—135 -5

Garrett Driver, Humble 67-68—135 -5

Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 69-66—135 -5

Alex Carpenter, Dallas 69-66—135 -5

Matt Fast, Houston 70-66—136 -4

Mark Walker, Frisco 70-66—136 -4

Alvaro Oritz, San Ramon, Calif. 66-71—137 -3

James Nitties, Dallas 69-68—137 -3

Ryan Grider (a), Lewisville 71-66—137 -3

Jacob Loya, El Paso 67-70—137 -3

Zack Fisher, Benton, Ark. 67-70—137 -3

Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 71-66—137 -3

Luke Gannon, Bel Aire, Kan. 71-66—137 -3  

Jake McCrory, Deer Park 68-67—137 -3

Jimmy Lee (a), Bryan 64-73—137 -3

Blake Elliott, Bullard 65-72—137 -3

Rob Hudson, Dallas 67-70—137 -3

Logan Lockwood, Van 69-68—137 -3

Jack Ireland, Mission Viejo, Calif. 64-73—137 -3

Mario Carmona, Houston 69-68—137 -3

Brian Dwyer, Southlake 72-66—138 -2

Anthony Broussard, Plano 69-69—138 -2

Angelo Leyvani, San Antonio 71-67—138 -2

Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 71-67—138 -2

Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71-67—138 -2

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 68-70—138 -2

Bryan Baker (a), Tyler 68-70—138 -2

Ryan Alford, Shreveport, La. 69-69—138 -2

Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, Okla. 69-69—138 -2

Toni Hakula, Austin 72-67—139 -1

Garrett Fey, St. Petersburg, Fla. 73-66—139 -1

Michael Buttacavoli, Miami Beach, Fla. 67-72—139 -1

Robert Hudson, Memphis, Tenn. 71-68—139 -1

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 65-74—139 -1

Curtis Reed, Castroville 70-69—139 -1

Michael Kartrude, W. Palm Beach, Fla. 71-68—139 -1

Craig McCoy, McKinney 70-69—139 -1

Zahkai Brown, Golden, Colo. 70-69—139 -1

Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67-72—139 -1

Brandon Shong (a), Sydney, Australia 70-69—139 -1

Matthew Riedel (a), Houston 70-69—139 -1

Did Not Make The Cut

Garrett Martin (a), San Antonio 72-68—140 E

Charlie Kern, Dallas 69-71—140 E

Matt Miller, McKinney 71-69—140 E

Charlie Holland, Dallas 70-70—140 E

Clark Dennis, Fort Worth 71-69—140 E

Craig Kanada, The Woodlands 69-71—140 E

Andrew Arft, Casselberry, Fla. 69-71—140 E

KC Lim, San Antonio 70-70—140 E

Kyle Pilgrim, Colleyville 68-72—140 E

Steven Chervony, Boca Raton, Fla. 71-69—140 E

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 71-70—141 +1

Case Cochran, Dallas 74-67—141 +1

Herbert Day, Kingwood 72-69—141 +1

Major Monzingo, Fort Worth 70-71—141 +1

Derek Chang, Dallas 66-75—141 +1

J. Holland Humphries (a), Austin 66-75—141 +1

Mason Nome (a), Houston 67-74—141 +1

Landon Michelson, Miami 71-70—141 +1

Jacob Veerman, Sugar Land 70-71—141 +1

Austin Jordan, Benbrook 71-71—142 +2

Austin Connelly, Irving 71-71—142 +2

Steve Gilley, The Woodlands 72-70—142 +2

Jackson Markham, Houston 71-71—142 +2

Nicholas Shapiro (a), The Colony 70-72—142 +2

Tanner Napier, Paris 71-71—142 +2

Michael McGowan, Southern Pines, N.C. 72-70—142 +2

Marty Sanchez, Santa Fe, N.M. 71-72—143 +3

Franklin Corpening, Aledo 71-72—143 +3

Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 71-72—143 +3

Jesse Speirs, Fort Worth 70-73—143 +3

Michael Perras, Pasadena 73-70—143 +3

Blaine Hale, Dallas 70-73—143 +3

Juan D Fernandez, Phoenix 72-71—143 +3

Trevor Bailey (a), Cibolo 72-71—143 +3

Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 70-74—144 +4

Tyler Uhlig (a), Magnolia 73-71—144 +4

Nic Ishee, Dallas 74-70—144 +4

Jake Hendrix, Austin 70-74—144 +4

Alex Motes (a), Sulphur Springs 73-71—144 +4

Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 74-71—145 +5

Jose Narro Madrigal, Lewisville 72-73—145 +5

Jason Pittman (a), Monahans 73-72—145 +5

George Gardner, Southlake 76-69—145 +5

Jake Ezell, Dripping Springs 76-69—145 +5

Karsten Green (a), Midlothian 72-73—145 +5

Mark Victorian, League City 70-75—145 +5

Shane Pearce, Carrollton 73-72—145 +5

Kelly Grunewald (a), Midland 72-73—145 +5

Matthew Ledesma, Harlingen 71-74—145 +5

Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 74-72—146 +6

Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala. 73-73—146 +6

Matthew Sparks, Owasso, Okla. 72-74—146 +6

Austin Kendziorski, Germantown, Wis. 71-75—146 +6

Alan Hodde, Humble 73-73—146 +6

Robert Garcia (a), Lewisville 73-73—146 +6

Spencer LaBarbera (a), Mesquite 69-77—146 +6

Matt Lohmeyer, Westworth Village 75-71—146 +6

Hayes Weathersby, Poplarville, Miss. 76-70—146 +6

Pedro Lamadrid, Edinburg 74-72—146 +6

Christian Hallman, Argyle 72-74—146 +6

Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 68-79—147 +7

Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 72-75—147 +7

Casey Devoll (a), Arlington 75-72—147 +7

Jeremy Bates (a), Quitman 68-79—147 +7

Josh Havard, Arlington 76-71—147 +7

Fernando Cruz Valle, The Woodlands 74-73—147 +7

Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75-72—147 +7

Stratton Nolen, Austin 74-73—147 +7

Hunter McDonough (a), Spicewood 76-71—147 +7

Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 76-72—148 +8

Brendan Johnson (a), Trophy Club 73-75—148 +8

Austin Wylie, Boerne 71-77—148 +8

Brett Melton, Aiken, S.C. 72-76—148 +8

Logan Young (a), Houston 72-77—149 +9

Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 76-73—149 +9

Matthew Henson, Austin 76-73—149 +9

Christian Barber (a), Spring 75-74—149 +9

Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 77-73—150 +10

Michael Salazar (a), El Paso 73-77—150 +10

Lonny Alexander, New Braunfels 73-77—150 +10

Zach Morrison (a), Austin 76-74—150 +10

Travis McInroe (a), McKinney 73-77—150 +10

Rick Maxey, Tyler 71-80—151 +11

Robert Shields, Tyler 75-76—151 +11

Hays Moreland, Memphis, Tenn. 77-74—151 +11

Trumann Nugent, Texarkana 75-77—152 +12  

Landon Davis, Forney 72-80—152 +12

Tyler Kuhn, Fort Worth 74-78—152 +12

Steven Storey, Fort Worth 79-73—152 +12

Chase Barnes, Cypress 76-76—152 +12

Parker McEachern (a), Keller 78-75—153 +13

John Patrick Thornton, Houston 80-73—153 +13

Ryan Griggs, Frisco 73-81—154 +14

Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 76-78—154 +14

Vince Jewell, Dallas 73-83—156 +16

Hugh Donegan (a), Austin 75-82—157 +17

Beau Burgess, Lubbock 72-WD

Coy Dobson, Austin 73-WD

Clifton Van Cleave, Athens WD

