Scottish Championship

Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui captured the Scottish Golf Championship on Sunday in Fife, Scotland.

 Getty Images

FIFE, Scotland — Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui captured his first stroke-play title on the European Tour after shooting 9-under 63 in the final round of the Scottish Championship to win by four shots on Sunday.

A hot streak of eight birdies in 11 holes from No. 5 saw Otaegui overhaul third-round leader Matt Wallace, who began the day with a three-stroke advantage but could only finish with a 71.

Otaegui's previous two wins on the European Tour were match-play events — and one of them was in Scotland, too, at the Paul Lawrie Match Play in 2017. His other was at the Belgian Knockout the following year.

Otaegui started the week shooting 62 in the first round and almost matched that on Sunday thanks to a remarkable display of putting, which included a long putt from off the green at No. 13 for one of his 10 birdies overall. That capped a run of three birdies, which he also had at Nos. 7-9 as he accelerated away from his rivals around the turn at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Otaegui was 23 under overall for the week.

Wallace shot 65-67-66 in his first three rounds but couldn't replicate those performances on Sunday as he sought his fifth European Tour title, and first since September 2018.

Wallace bogeyed No. 1 as Otaegui made birdie, and had lost his overnight lead by the time he dropped another shot at No. 8.

Aaron Rai, who won the Scottish Open at the start of the month, closed with a 66 to finish in outright third place.

---

European Tour Scottish Championship Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Fairmont St. Andrews

St. Andrews, Scotland

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 7,230; Par: 72

Final Round

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 62-70-70-63_265

Matt Wallace, England 65-67-66-71_269

Aaron Rai, England 66-67-72-66_271

Chris Paisley, England 66-71-67-68_272

Garrick Porteous, England 66-69-66-71_272

Adrien Saddier, France 67-67-71-68_273

Marcus Armitage, England 70-68-70-66_274

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-66-68-70_274

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 72-68-70-65_275

Oliver Farr, Wales 73-67-70-65_275

Matthew Baldwin, England 70-72-68-65_275

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 70-70-69-66_275

Sean Crocker, United States 70-66-67-72_275

Lee Westwood, England 67-70-72-67_276

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 66-69-73-68_276

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-72-71-67_277

Alexander Levy, France 70-71-70-66_277

Bryce Easton, South Africa 65-72-72-68_277

Ashun Wu, China 67-71-71-68_277

Justin Walters, South Africa 71-69-74-63_277

Brandon Stone, South Africa 67-70-70-70_277

Matthew Southgate, Britain 69-68-70-70_277

Ben Stow, England 70-70-67-70_277

Eddie Pepperell, England 68-70-66-73_277

Calum Hill, Scotland 70-72-66-70_278

Marc Warren, Scotland 67-69-72-70_278

Matthew Jordan, England 71-68-68-71_278

Martin Simonsen, Denmark 69-69-68-72_278

Paul Waring, England 68-67-71-72_278

Justin Harding, South Africa 75-64-73-67_279

James Morrison, England 72-69-69-69_279

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-69-73-66_279

David Law, Scotland 73-67-72-68_280

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 67-73-70-70_280

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 74-68-68-70_280

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69-72-67_280

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 73-64-74-70_281

Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-72-70-67_281

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-75-71-68_281

Daniel Gavins, England 70-68-75-68_281

Connor Syme, Scotland 70-70-69-72_281

Renato Paratore, Italy 68-73-73-67_281

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 72-70-70-70_282

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 70-70-72-70_282

Sam Horsfield, England 74-69-68-71_282

Craig Howie, Scotland 70-68-74-70_282

Joel Stalter, France 70-72-71-68_282

Oliver Wilson, England 72-68-75-67_282

Ashley Chesters, England 72-70-70-71_283

Steven Tiley, England 69-74-73-67_283

Adrian Meronk, Poland 68-70-74-72_284

David Drysdale, Scotland 69-71-73-71_284

Hurly Long, Germany 69-73-73-69_284

S.S.P. Chawrasia, Inida 69-69-76-70_284

Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73-73-68_284

Dave Coupland, England 68-69-75-73_285

Robin Petersson, Sweden 71-71-72-71_285

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-71-72-71_285

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 71-71-74-69_285

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-71-73-70_286

Ben Evans, England 69-72-75-70_286

Gregory Havret, France 69-70-77-70_286

Philip Eriksson, Sweden 73-67-73-74_287

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-71-74-71_287

Damien Perrier, France 70-70-75-73_288

Marcel Schneider, Germany 73-70-73-72_288

Zach Murray, Australia 69-73-72-75_289

Daniel Young, Scotland 72-71-76-71_290

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 72-71-77-73_293

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you