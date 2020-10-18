FIFE, Scotland — Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui captured his first stroke-play title on the European Tour after shooting 9-under 63 in the final round of the Scottish Championship to win by four shots on Sunday.
A hot streak of eight birdies in 11 holes from No. 5 saw Otaegui overhaul third-round leader Matt Wallace, who began the day with a three-stroke advantage but could only finish with a 71.
Otaegui's previous two wins on the European Tour were match-play events — and one of them was in Scotland, too, at the Paul Lawrie Match Play in 2017. His other was at the Belgian Knockout the following year.
Otaegui started the week shooting 62 in the first round and almost matched that on Sunday thanks to a remarkable display of putting, which included a long putt from off the green at No. 13 for one of his 10 birdies overall. That capped a run of three birdies, which he also had at Nos. 7-9 as he accelerated away from his rivals around the turn at Fairmont St. Andrews.
Otaegui was 23 under overall for the week.
Wallace shot 65-67-66 in his first three rounds but couldn't replicate those performances on Sunday as he sought his fifth European Tour title, and first since September 2018.
Wallace bogeyed No. 1 as Otaegui made birdie, and had lost his overnight lead by the time he dropped another shot at No. 8.
Aaron Rai, who won the Scottish Open at the start of the month, closed with a 66 to finish in outright third place.
European Tour Scottish Championship Scores
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Fairmont St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 7,230; Par: 72
Final Round
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 62-70-70-63_265
Matt Wallace, England 65-67-66-71_269
Aaron Rai, England 66-67-72-66_271
Chris Paisley, England 66-71-67-68_272
Garrick Porteous, England 66-69-66-71_272
Adrien Saddier, France 67-67-71-68_273
Marcus Armitage, England 70-68-70-66_274
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-66-68-70_274
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 72-68-70-65_275
Oliver Farr, Wales 73-67-70-65_275
Matthew Baldwin, England 70-72-68-65_275
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 70-70-69-66_275
Sean Crocker, United States 70-66-67-72_275
Lee Westwood, England 67-70-72-67_276
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 66-69-73-68_276
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-72-71-67_277
Alexander Levy, France 70-71-70-66_277
Bryce Easton, South Africa 65-72-72-68_277
Ashun Wu, China 67-71-71-68_277
Justin Walters, South Africa 71-69-74-63_277
Brandon Stone, South Africa 67-70-70-70_277
Matthew Southgate, Britain 69-68-70-70_277
Ben Stow, England 70-70-67-70_277
Eddie Pepperell, England 68-70-66-73_277
Calum Hill, Scotland 70-72-66-70_278
Marc Warren, Scotland 67-69-72-70_278
Matthew Jordan, England 71-68-68-71_278
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 69-69-68-72_278
Paul Waring, England 68-67-71-72_278
Justin Harding, South Africa 75-64-73-67_279
James Morrison, England 72-69-69-69_279
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-69-73-66_279
David Law, Scotland 73-67-72-68_280
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 67-73-70-70_280
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 74-68-68-70_280
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69-72-67_280
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 73-64-74-70_281
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-72-70-67_281
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-75-71-68_281
Daniel Gavins, England 70-68-75-68_281
Connor Syme, Scotland 70-70-69-72_281
Renato Paratore, Italy 68-73-73-67_281
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 72-70-70-70_282
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 70-70-72-70_282
Sam Horsfield, England 74-69-68-71_282
Craig Howie, Scotland 70-68-74-70_282
Joel Stalter, France 70-72-71-68_282
Oliver Wilson, England 72-68-75-67_282
Ashley Chesters, England 72-70-70-71_283
Steven Tiley, England 69-74-73-67_283
Adrian Meronk, Poland 68-70-74-72_284
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-71-73-71_284
Hurly Long, Germany 69-73-73-69_284
S.S.P. Chawrasia, Inida 69-69-76-70_284
Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 70-73-73-68_284
Dave Coupland, England 68-69-75-73_285
Robin Petersson, Sweden 71-71-72-71_285
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-71-72-71_285
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 71-71-74-69_285
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-71-73-70_286
Ben Evans, England 69-72-75-70_286
Gregory Havret, France 69-70-77-70_286
Philip Eriksson, Sweden 73-67-73-74_287
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-71-74-71_287
Damien Perrier, France 70-70-75-73_288
Marcel Schneider, Germany 73-70-73-72_288
Zach Murray, Australia 69-73-72-75_289
Daniel Young, Scotland 72-71-76-71_290
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 72-71-77-73_293