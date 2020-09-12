BIG SANDY — Allen Nigreville and Ryan Shastid combined to rush for 217 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Ore City Rebels to a 41-14 win over Big Sandy on Friday.
Nigreville carried just six times, but rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Shastid added 10 carries for 117 yards and two scores. Harlon Hall picked up 56 yards on six carries, and Brett Byrd added 28 yards on 10 totes.
Trevor Harris completed 2 of 4 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Jermey Kyle hauled in an 18-yard TD strike, and Hall had one catch for 25 yards and a TD.
The Rebels (2-0) will host Joaquin on Friday. Big Sandy (0-2) will host Overton.