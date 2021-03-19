When 15-seed Oral Roberts upset 2-seed Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon, there was a local connection involved.
Dave Nedbalek, who is a 2009 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy), is a graduate assistant coach for the Oral Roberts men’s basketball program.
Nedbalek, who played college basketball at Ouachita Baptist University, is a former head basketball coach and athletic director at King’s Academy.
Nedbalek was then on the men’s basketball staff at UT Tyler before joining the UT Tyler women’s basketball staff for the 2019-20 season.
This is Nedbalek’s first year at Oral Roberts, which is now headed to the second round of the tournament to take on Florida.
———
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.
The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.
Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.
Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas scored 29 points.
Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.'s open 3-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.
The Golden Eagles (17-10) advanced to play seventh-seeded Florida in the South Region on Sunday.
E.J. Liddell scored 23 points to lead the Buckeyes (21-10). Washington scored 18 but made just 7 of 21 shots.