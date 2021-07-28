Dave Nedbalek grew up playing basketball inside the Family Life Center at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Now, as a college coach, he enjoys being able to come back and work with local kids just like coaches did for him when he was a youngster.
Nedbalek said the first basketball game he played in was on the court inside the Family Life Center.
“This is where I grew up learning to love the game, so to come back and give back to both the Green Acres community and the East Texas community is a dream come true,” he said.
Green Acres hosts the Impact Basketball Camp, which Nedbalek attended as a kid when it was under the direction of then-Tyler Lee basketball coach Alan Johnston. Now, Nedbalek is in his fifth year directing the camp.
Nedbalek is a 2009 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy). He coached at King’s Academy and UT Tyler and is now on the men’s basketball staff at Oral Roberts, where the Golden Eagles became just the second 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 this past season.
“It was incredible,” Nedbalek said. “The more I look back, the more I realize just how special the team we had was. I’m excited about the team we have coming in. Just to be a part of that and be able to say we’re one of seven to beat a two seed and one of two to make a Sweet 16, it’s just kind of surreal. I am super blessed to be there. It’s a phenomenal program, and I’m just excited to see what that looks like for us moving forward.”
The camp at Green Acres is for ages 7 to 15 and will conclude on Thursday. Nedbalek said about 80 kids attended the camp.
“It’s incredible,” Nedbalek said. “Working with this age group is so good. It’s easy to forget that this game starts with just learning to love a ball and a hoop. It gets so muddied in college, and it’s such a business. So to come back here, where these kids just have such a purity for the game and to be able to make it simple and help them have fun and learn to love the game, it’s hard to believe we get paid to do this sometimes.”
Nedbalek said having fun is a big emphasis at the camp. He said they also do a lot of dribbling games and competition shooting.
Among those helping work the camp are former Cumberland Academy standout Ethan Montgomery, former Tyler Legacy standout Deuty Smith, former UT Tyler women’s basketball assistant coach and current Texas A&M-Commerce women’s basketball assistant coach Chris Garcia and UT Tyler men’s basketball assistant Johnny McCormick.