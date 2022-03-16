If the opening game is any indication, this is going to be a heck of a national tournament in Lubbock.
Jasmine Payne drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime and Deborah Ogayemi came up with key rebounds and points in the extra period as No. 17 seed Tyler Junior College defeated No. 16 Chipola (Florida) 67-65 on Wednesday in the first game of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center.
TJC (24-8) advances to the second round to meet No. 1 Three Rivers (Missouri) at 2 p.m. Thursday. Chipola ends its season at 23-9. It was the second-straight meeting at nationals for the two squads with the Lady Indians defeating the Apache Ladies, 55-49, in the Elite Eight of the 2021 tourney. Three Rivers (28-0) had a bye in the first round.
The Apache Ladies, who were on top by 12 in the second quarter, led for most of the game until the Lady Indians scored eight-straight points to take a 59-53 lead, their biggest of the game, with 2:42 on the clock in the fourth period.
“It was more of us staying focused, and we told them that they’re going to make runs, we’re going to miss shots, things are going to happen, so we prepare for things to happen and not let it get us down,” Tyler head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “For a quarter we had our shoulders slumped and we weren’t playing TJC basketball. But we hit some big shots, and we knew we just had to rebound.”
TJC pulled with 59-56 on a 3-pointer by Shadiya Thomas at 1:38 of the fourth.
Both teams had chances in the final seconds, but the Lady Indians turned the ball over with a double-dribble with seven seconds showing.
After a timeout, Tillis Hoard took the option of bringing the ball to midcourt. She drew up a play to get the ball to Payne.
Thomas passed the ball to Payne, near the TJC bench, and she drained the trey with 4.3 seconds on the clock to tie the game at 59-59.
It was Payne's third 3-pointer of the season in 15 attempts.
“I just trust the process,” Payne said. “Coach (Tillis Hoard) drew the play up, and when we ran it the first time, we didn’t execute it. We went back to the same thing, and we got a good shot, good look. I just give it to my teammates and the coaches. They set good screens and we got a good look at it.”
Then it was time for OT where Ogayemi scored five points and grabbed five rebounds, including two offensive, and Nasserine William scored three points.
TJC took a 64-63 lead when Ogayemi swished two free throws with 1:32 showing. Fifteen seconds later, Jordan McLaughlin, who led the Lady Indians with 27 points, sank two free throws for a Chipola lead of 65-64. That would be the Florida school's final points.
Trailing 65-64, Payne tried a 3-pointer and Ogayemi grabbed the offensive rebound and put in the layup as she was fouled with 8.9 seconds showing. While she missed the free throw, TJC was up 66-65.
Ogayemi then came up with her 19th and final rebound when McLaughlin drove the lane but missed her layup attempt with 1.2 seconds to play. Ogayemi hit one of two free throws to ice the game and send the Apaches to the next round.
“We knew (McLaughlin) was going to drive and we knew we had to crash the boards for us to get the ball back in our hands,” Ogayemi, a sophomore from Waterford, Ireland, said. “No matter what we had to box out and grab the ball as quick as we can, and that’s what we did.”
TJC outrebounded the Lady Indians, 61-40, including a 29-11 advantage of the offensive boards. The Apache Ladies also had a 24-7 edge in second-chance points.
Ogayemi had a double double with her 19 rebounds going with her 13 points. Others scoring for TJC were Taryn Wills (13), William (12), Thomas (10), Tia Morgan (8), Daijah Thorns (7) and Payne (4).
Wills and Thorns also had eight rebounds apiece. Thomas had eight assists and Ogayemi had four steals.
Shcira Fowles followed McLaughlin in scoring with 10 points. Other Lady Indian scoring were Ta'Shonna Wright-Gaskins (7), Shimei Muhammad (6), Brenda McKinney (5), Mia Andrews (4), Ladajah Huguley (2), Ashley Baez (2) and Latifa Amzil (2).
Muhammad had 12 rebounds.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Ladies' leading scorer Nadechka Laccen is scheduled to play on Thursday after missing TJC's last two games after she was ejected along with a Blinn player on Feb. 26 when the two got tangled up. ... The No. 11 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals will play their first round game against No. 22 Walters State (Tennessee) at noon Thursday. ... Blinn, the No. 7 seed, plays the nightcap at 8 p.m. against No. 23 Jones (Mississippi), a 61-52 upset winner over No. 10 New Mexico JC.