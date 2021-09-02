Perhaps the best rivalry in junior college athletics renews on Saturday in Tyler.
The Tyler Junior College Apaches football team plays host to No. 6 Kilgore College in a non-conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Both clubs are looking at the opener to prepare for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference season, which begins next week.
"This is what junior college football is all about," TJC coach Thomas Rocco said.
In the spring, the Apaches were 3-5 and are hoping to rebound. Either returning starter Landry Kinne (6-1, 175, sophomore, La Vega HS, Waco) or freshman General Booty (6-2, 195, Allen) will get the start at QB for TJC.
This will be the 126th meeting with TJC holding a 62-61-2 series lead.
KC has won six in a row and nine of 10 against the Apaches. The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win. Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and played each other three times during the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones (Mississippi) in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion.
The Rangers and Apaches have played four overtime games — 2000 (TJC, 34-28, in triple overtime), 2009 (TJC, 40-37 in double OT), 2010 (TJC, 30-27 in OT) and 2019 (KC, 34-28 in double OT). KC and Tyler have met once in a bowl game, with Kilgore notching a 14-7 win over the Apaches in the Red River Bowl in Bedford back in 2001 to cap a perfect 12-0 season.
TJC’s last win against the Rangers was in 2017, a 22-8 victory in Kilgore.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, said, “We are back to having fans and pretty much normal operations.” Tickets are $5 general admission or $7 for the seatbacks and can be purchased at the gates or before the game at https://www.apacheathletics.com/apache-athletics-ticketing. Gates 3 and 7 will be used. ... The Apache Belles, Apache Band and Kilgore Rangerettes and Kilgore Band are scheduled to perform at halftime. ... Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. ... TJC’s SWJCFC titles were in 1969, 1971, 1974, 1979, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 2000. TJC won a national title in 1960, sharing with Cameron State Agricultural College (now Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma). ... Kilgore's titles include: 1946, 1966, 1968, 1970, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1990, 1992, 2001, 2004, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The Rangers have won national titles in 1966 and 1978 ... Both TJC soccer teams have key Region XIV matches on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field. In the first game, the No. 3 Apaches (2-0, 1-0 Region XIV) host No. 8 Coastal Bend (0-0-1) at noon, followed by the No. 1 Apache Ladies (4-0, 1-0) taking on No. 8 Navarro (1-0, 1-0) at 4 p.m. The Apache Ladies have won 30 consecutive matches. ...