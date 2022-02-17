Tyler Legacy swim coach Jason Petty has seen the steady progression of his program.
In 2019, the Red Raiders sent one boys — Carey Clark — to the state meet.
The next year, it became two competitors — Chase Fields and Caroline Richbourg — qualifying for state.
In 2021, Fields returned to state, but Legacy also sent the 400 free relay team to state.
The rise has continued in 2022. Sam Eckert, who was on the 400 free relay team a year ago, is going to the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet Friday and Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. The Red Raiders are also sending not one, but two relay teams to Austin — 200 and 400 free.
“We’re really excited to have two relays,” Petty said. “We started a few years ago with one swimmer and then we got our first relay last year. And now we’re up to two relays. To see that progression moving forward, that’s exciting.”
Swimming on the relay teams are seniors Eckert and Hayden McCullough and juniors Griffin Baker, Jordan Smith and Ryan Cleveland.
Eckert, Smith and Baker were on the 400 free relay team last year with Fields that set the school record of 3:08.24.
“We didn’t know if we could do it this year since we lost Chase, who was a pretty strong member of our team,” Baker said. “I’m just proud we were able to carry on with his graduation. Last year, we were just kind of glad to be there, but this year, we’re trying to get into 'A' final at least, probably go top five.”
This year’s 400 free relay team of Eckert, McCullough, Baker and Smith swam a school-record time of 3:07.99 at the regional meet.
In the 200 free, Eckert, Smith, Cleveland and McCullough posted a time of 1:26.45. The school record of 1:25.10 was set in 1992.
“It was very exciting,” Cleveland said. “We were waiting a lot to see what the call-ups were.”
“Teamwork, all of us pushing together has been the key,” Smith said.
“It’s really cool to earn it again and get to go swim with all of these people,” McCullough said. “It’s high level. Just being able to be in the poll with all of these other guys across the state of Texas, which is a really fast state, it’s just really fun to see their performances.”
Eckert set a school-record time for 20.49 in the 50 free at regionals, breaking the time of 20.61 set by B. Short in 1992.
“He’s had his eye on the team record for quite a while,” Petty said. “Every time he’s got on the blocks, he’s managed to bring his time down and then finally he got the record. It’s been around since I was in high school, which is a long time. It’s a pretty historic record. Everyone is amazed that someone went that fast in high school. For Sam to break it is pretty phenomenal.”
Eckert also had a time of 45.65 in the 100 free at regionals. The school record is 45.43, also set by Short in 1992.
“My goal in the 50 is to keep my fifth seed and make the A final, and then from there, make the podium,” Eckert said. “My first goal in the 100 is to break the school record and then make the A final.”
For McCullough and Eckert, it will be their final high school meet.
“Swimming since the sixth grade here and the hours and hours of practice and knowing my race is only going to last only 21 seconds, I’ve got to enjoy all of those 21 seconds,” McCullough said.
“It’s going to be difficult on Saturday night probably,” Eckert said. “No matter what happens, it will be the end. It’ll be sad.”
Class 6A prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Class 6A finals start at 4 p.m. Saturday.