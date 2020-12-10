US Womens Open Golf

Amy Olson watches her shot off the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament in Houston, Thursday.

HOUSTON — Winning once felt easy to Amy Olson.

She captured the U.S. Junior Girls her second time playing the tournament, won a record 20 times while at North Dakota State and went 4-1 in her lone Curtis Cup appearance.

In seven years on the LPGA Tour, however, she’s still looking for that first title.

“Coming out here, I expected to win really early. It always kind of came easy to me in college,” Olson said. “It’s not easy to win out here. You have to put four really good days together.”

She got one out of the way Thursday in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Olson got back to under par with one swing, an 8-iron for a hole-in-one on her seventh hole, the 16th at Cypress Creek, and kept right on going until she had a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead at Champions Golf Club.

She also had the 18-hole lead at Royal Troon in the Women’s British Open before following that with an 81. Olson was one hole away from winning the Evian Championship two years ago until a double bogey on the final hole.

“It has been, I think, a test of my patience,” Olson said.

And even on a perfect day for scoring, it was clear this Women’s Open would be a stern test.

Olson was among only 11 players who broke 70 on the Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit courses. For the first time, two courses are being used for the opening rounds because of the limited daylight by postponing the premier event in women’s golf to December.

Out of 156 players, only 36 were at par or better.

“We had absolutely perfect weather today and 4 under is leading,” Champions member Stacy Lewis said after a 72. “I don’t think scores are going anywhere.”

Moriya Jutanugarn managed to keep bogeys off her card on the Jackrabbit course for a 68, leaving her tied with former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno (Cypress Creek) and A Lim Kim (Jackrabbit).

Sophia Popov was among the group at 69. She figured it would be a long shot to be in the U.S. Women’s Open this year when the USGA had to scrap qualifying because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And then when golf resumed, Popov earned a spot in the Women’s British Open and won at Royal Troon.

None of the top five in the world ranking broke par.

Jin Young Ko opened with a 73, while Sei Young Kim had a 72 in what could be a battle for No. 1 this week. Nelly Korda, playing for the first time in two months because of back pain, had only one birdie in her round of 73. Danielle Kang didn’t make any birdies and shot 72.

The starting times for the second round were moved up a little more than an hour because or rain and wind in the forecast, which figures to make the courses even tougher.

For one round, the Jackrabbit course was a bout a stroke easier. Cypress Creek will be used on the weekend.

Most enjoyable for Olson was watching her 8-iron in flight on the par-3 16h hole and tracking it all the way into the hole, her second ace in competition on the LPGA Tour. She had a big crew of family and friends from North Dakota for her previous hole-in-one. She had only a few marshals, two other players and caddies, and a few people from a backyard to provide the cheers on Thursday.

“I had 141 to the flag and the pin was on the right side of the green with the wind kind of coming from from the right,” she said. “So I hit a fade to try to hold the wind, and it landed two paces short of the flag, had some good spin on it and just trickled in. We saw the whole thing, which was fun.”

Megan Khang was the only player to reach 5 under on the day until dropping a few shots on the back nine at Jackrabbit and finishing with a double bogey on the 18th hole when she flubbed a pitch that came back down to her feet. That dropped her to a 70.

Brittany Lincicome, a two-time ANA Inspiration winner, suffered the same fate. She was bogey-free when she missed the green to the left on No. 18 at Jackrabbit. Her pitch was weak and back down the slope, and her next pitch was too strong. She made double bogey and shot 70.

“The U.S. Open you can just lose your concentration for two seconds and then make a double within like two seconds,” Lincicome said. “Super bummed to finish that way. ... Under par at the U.S. Open is really good, so can’t complain, but obviously that last hole is going to hurt.”

LPGA Tour Women’s Open Championship

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Champions Golf Course

Houston, Texas

Cypress Creek

Yardage: 6,731; Par: 71

Jackrabbit

Yardage: 6,558; Par 71

Purse: $1.3 million

(a) amateur

First Round

Amy Olson 34-33_67

Hinako Shibuno 33-35_68

Moriya Jutanugarn 34-34_68

A Lim Kim 34-34_68

Linnea Strom 34-35_69

Linn Grant (a) 33-36_69

Patty Tavatanakit 34-35_69

Gerina Piller 33-36_69

Charley Hull 35-34_69

Sophia Popov 35-34_69

Yuka Saso 32-37_69

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-35_70

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a) 35-35_70

Lindsey Weaver 36-34_70

Mina Harigae 35-35_70

Amelia Garvey (a) 37-33_70

Megan Khang 32-38_70

Maja Stark (a) 35-35_70

Brittany Lincicome 33-37_70

Hyejin Choi 36-34_70

Sung Hyun Park 37-33_70

Jennifer Kupcho 36-34_70

Ariya Jutanugarn 35-35_70

Kaitlyn Papp (a) 34-37_71

Caroline Masson 35-36_71

Azahara Munoz 37-34_71

Sarah Schmelzel 37-34_71

Ashleigh Buhai 38-33_71

Cristie Kerr 36-35_71

Nasa Hataoka 36-35_71

Gabriela Ruffels (a) 35-36_71

Carlota Ciganda 39-32_71

Lydia Ko 36-35_71

Brittany Altomare 34-37_71

Inbee Park 35-36_71

Nuria Iturrioz 36-35_71

Perrine Delacour 38-34_72

Lauren Stephenson 37-35_72

Mi Hyang Lee 38-34_72

Mi-Jeong Jeon 39-33_72

Yealimi Noh 38-34_72

Jenny Shin 37-35_72

Danielle Kang 36-36_72

Hae Ran Ryu 35-37_72

Brooke Henderson 37-35_72

Lizette Salas 36-36_72

Stacy Lewis 37-35_72

Hannah Green 37-35_72

Sei Young Kim 33-39_72

Jessica Korda 35-37_72

So Yeon Ryu 37-35_72

Narin An 38-34_72

Bianca Pagdanganan 38-34_72

Ingrid Lindblad (a) 36-36_72

Bronte Law 36-37_73

Mone Inami 38-35_73

Yuna Nishimura 38-35_73

Brittany Lang 35-38_73

Chella Choi 35-38_73

Teresa Lu 37-36_73

Mamiko Higa 36-37_73

Morgan Pressel 37-36_73

Rose Zhang (a) 38-35_73

Celine Boutier 38-35_73

Anna Nordqvist 37-36_73

Jin Young Ko 38-35_73

Jeongeun Lee6 37-36_73

Nelly Korda 37-36_73

Ryann O’Toole 37-36_73

Ally Ewing 36-37_73

Anne van Dam 36-37_73

Sayaka Takahashi 38-35_73

Ina Kim-Schaad (a) 38-35_73

Yui Kawamoto 37-36_73

Minyoung2 Lee 38-36_74

Jing Yan 37-37_74

Pernilla Lindberg 37-37_74

Cydney Clanton 39-35_74

Janie Jackson 36-38_74

Minami Katsu 39-35_74

Momoko Ueda 38-36_74

Emilia Migliaccio (a) 37-37_74

Eun Hee Ji 37-37_74

Minjee Lee 38-36_74

Mirim Lee 39-35_74

Lexi Thompson 39-35_74

Gaby Lopez 38-36_74

Madelene Sagstrom 38-36_74

Cheyenne Knight 37-38_75

Kelly Tan 36-39_75

Auston Kim (a) 40-35_75

Lily May Humphreys (a) 40-35_75

Katherine Kirk 36-39_75

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 37-38_75

Emily Kristine Pedersen 36-39_75

Kana Mikashima 37-38_75

Su Oh 35-40_75

Angel Yin 39-36_75

Seon Woo Bae 40-35_75

Austin Ernst 38-37_75

Maria Fernanda Torres 36-39_75

Mel Reid 38-37_75

Alena Sharp 39-36_75

Ji Yeong Kim2 37-38_75

Lucie Malchirand (a) 37-38_75

Emma Spitz (a) 39-36_75

Beatrice Wallin (a) 38-37_75

Yu Liu 39-37_76

Marianne Skarpnord 43-33_76

Pornanong Phatlum 39-37_76

Pajaree Anannarukarn 38-38_76

Annie Park 37-39_76

Esther Henseleit 38-38_76

Sarah Jane Smith 39-37_76

Caroline Hedwall 39-37_76

Xiyu Lin 36-40_76

Eri Okayama 38-38_76

Ayaka Furue 37-39_76

In Gee Chun 40-36_76

Jasmine Suwannapura 39-37_76

Yu Jin Sung 36-40_76

Ana Belac 38-38_76

Saki Asai 40-36_76

Nicole Broch Larsen 38-39_77

Agathe Laisne (a) 36-41_77

Meghan MacLaren 36-41_77

Olivia Mehaffey (a) 43-34_77

Caterina Don (a) 38-39_77

Sakura Koiwai 39-38_77

Lei Ye (a) 37-40_77

Jennifer Song 39-38_77

Heejeong Lim 36-41_77

Amy Yang 40-37_77

Heeyoung Park 40-37_77

Ayaka Watanabe 40-37_77

Christine Wolf 40-37_77

Jaye Marie Green 40-38_78

Kim Kaufman 39-39_78

Mi Jung Hur 39-39_78

Lala Anai 40-38_78

Ho-Yu An (a) 38-40_78

Allisen Corpuz (a) 38-40_78

Seung Yeon Lee 39-39_78

Frida Kinhult 37-41_78

Kristen Gillman 42-37_79

Jeongeun Lee 39-40_79

Fatima Fernandez Cano 41-38_79

Asuka Kashiwabara 38-41_79

Angela Stanford 43-37_80

Benedetta Moresco (a) 43-37_80

Christina Kim 43-38_81

Alessia Nobilio (a) 39-42_81

Georgia Hall 40-41_81

Maria Fassi 44-39_83

Erika Hara 44-39_83

Emily Toy (a) 48-40_88

