HOUSTON — Winning once felt easy to Amy Olson.
She captured the U.S. Junior Girls her second time playing the tournament, won a record 20 times while at North Dakota State and went 4-1 in her lone Curtis Cup appearance.
In seven years on the LPGA Tour, however, she’s still looking for that first title.
“Coming out here, I expected to win really early. It always kind of came easy to me in college,” Olson said. “It’s not easy to win out here. You have to put four really good days together.”
She got one out of the way Thursday in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Olson got back to under par with one swing, an 8-iron for a hole-in-one on her seventh hole, the 16th at Cypress Creek, and kept right on going until she had a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead at Champions Golf Club.
She also had the 18-hole lead at Royal Troon in the Women’s British Open before following that with an 81. Olson was one hole away from winning the Evian Championship two years ago until a double bogey on the final hole.
“It has been, I think, a test of my patience,” Olson said.
And even on a perfect day for scoring, it was clear this Women’s Open would be a stern test.
Olson was among only 11 players who broke 70 on the Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit courses. For the first time, two courses are being used for the opening rounds because of the limited daylight by postponing the premier event in women’s golf to December.
Out of 156 players, only 36 were at par or better.
“We had absolutely perfect weather today and 4 under is leading,” Champions member Stacy Lewis said after a 72. “I don’t think scores are going anywhere.”
Moriya Jutanugarn managed to keep bogeys off her card on the Jackrabbit course for a 68, leaving her tied with former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno (Cypress Creek) and A Lim Kim (Jackrabbit).
Sophia Popov was among the group at 69. She figured it would be a long shot to be in the U.S. Women’s Open this year when the USGA had to scrap qualifying because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And then when golf resumed, Popov earned a spot in the Women’s British Open and won at Royal Troon.
None of the top five in the world ranking broke par.
Jin Young Ko opened with a 73, while Sei Young Kim had a 72 in what could be a battle for No. 1 this week. Nelly Korda, playing for the first time in two months because of back pain, had only one birdie in her round of 73. Danielle Kang didn’t make any birdies and shot 72.
The starting times for the second round were moved up a little more than an hour because or rain and wind in the forecast, which figures to make the courses even tougher.
For one round, the Jackrabbit course was a bout a stroke easier. Cypress Creek will be used on the weekend.
Most enjoyable for Olson was watching her 8-iron in flight on the par-3 16h hole and tracking it all the way into the hole, her second ace in competition on the LPGA Tour. She had a big crew of family and friends from North Dakota for her previous hole-in-one. She had only a few marshals, two other players and caddies, and a few people from a backyard to provide the cheers on Thursday.
“I had 141 to the flag and the pin was on the right side of the green with the wind kind of coming from from the right,” she said. “So I hit a fade to try to hold the wind, and it landed two paces short of the flag, had some good spin on it and just trickled in. We saw the whole thing, which was fun.”
Megan Khang was the only player to reach 5 under on the day until dropping a few shots on the back nine at Jackrabbit and finishing with a double bogey on the 18th hole when she flubbed a pitch that came back down to her feet. That dropped her to a 70.
Brittany Lincicome, a two-time ANA Inspiration winner, suffered the same fate. She was bogey-free when she missed the green to the left on No. 18 at Jackrabbit. Her pitch was weak and back down the slope, and her next pitch was too strong. She made double bogey and shot 70.
“The U.S. Open you can just lose your concentration for two seconds and then make a double within like two seconds,” Lincicome said. “Super bummed to finish that way. ... Under par at the U.S. Open is really good, so can’t complain, but obviously that last hole is going to hurt.”
---
LPGA Tour Women’s Open Championship
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At Champions Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Cypress Creek
Yardage: 6,731; Par: 71
Jackrabbit
Yardage: 6,558; Par 71
Purse: $1.3 million
(a) amateur
First Round
Amy Olson 34-33_67
Hinako Shibuno 33-35_68
Moriya Jutanugarn 34-34_68
A Lim Kim 34-34_68
Linnea Strom 34-35_69
Linn Grant (a) 33-36_69
Patty Tavatanakit 34-35_69
Gerina Piller 33-36_69
Charley Hull 35-34_69
Sophia Popov 35-34_69
Yuka Saso 32-37_69
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-35_70
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a) 35-35_70
Lindsey Weaver 36-34_70
Mina Harigae 35-35_70
Amelia Garvey (a) 37-33_70
Megan Khang 32-38_70
Maja Stark (a) 35-35_70
Brittany Lincicome 33-37_70
Hyejin Choi 36-34_70
Sung Hyun Park 37-33_70
Jennifer Kupcho 36-34_70
Ariya Jutanugarn 35-35_70
Kaitlyn Papp (a) 34-37_71
Caroline Masson 35-36_71
Azahara Munoz 37-34_71
Sarah Schmelzel 37-34_71
Ashleigh Buhai 38-33_71
Cristie Kerr 36-35_71
Nasa Hataoka 36-35_71
Gabriela Ruffels (a) 35-36_71
Carlota Ciganda 39-32_71
Lydia Ko 36-35_71
Brittany Altomare 34-37_71
Inbee Park 35-36_71
Nuria Iturrioz 36-35_71
Perrine Delacour 38-34_72
Lauren Stephenson 37-35_72
Mi Hyang Lee 38-34_72
Mi-Jeong Jeon 39-33_72
Yealimi Noh 38-34_72
Jenny Shin 37-35_72
Danielle Kang 36-36_72
Hae Ran Ryu 35-37_72
Brooke Henderson 37-35_72
Lizette Salas 36-36_72
Stacy Lewis 37-35_72
Hannah Green 37-35_72
Sei Young Kim 33-39_72
Jessica Korda 35-37_72
So Yeon Ryu 37-35_72
Narin An 38-34_72
Bianca Pagdanganan 38-34_72
Ingrid Lindblad (a) 36-36_72
Bronte Law 36-37_73
Mone Inami 38-35_73
Yuna Nishimura 38-35_73
Brittany Lang 35-38_73
Chella Choi 35-38_73
Teresa Lu 37-36_73
Mamiko Higa 36-37_73
Morgan Pressel 37-36_73
Rose Zhang (a) 38-35_73
Celine Boutier 38-35_73
Anna Nordqvist 37-36_73
Jin Young Ko 38-35_73
Jeongeun Lee6 37-36_73
Nelly Korda 37-36_73
Ryann O’Toole 37-36_73
Ally Ewing 36-37_73
Anne van Dam 36-37_73
Sayaka Takahashi 38-35_73
Ina Kim-Schaad (a) 38-35_73
Yui Kawamoto 37-36_73
Minyoung2 Lee 38-36_74
Jing Yan 37-37_74
Pernilla Lindberg 37-37_74
Cydney Clanton 39-35_74
Janie Jackson 36-38_74
Minami Katsu 39-35_74
Momoko Ueda 38-36_74
Emilia Migliaccio (a) 37-37_74
Eun Hee Ji 37-37_74
Minjee Lee 38-36_74
Mirim Lee 39-35_74
Lexi Thompson 39-35_74
Gaby Lopez 38-36_74
Madelene Sagstrom 38-36_74
Cheyenne Knight 37-38_75
Kelly Tan 36-39_75
Auston Kim (a) 40-35_75
Lily May Humphreys (a) 40-35_75
Katherine Kirk 36-39_75
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 37-38_75
Emily Kristine Pedersen 36-39_75
Kana Mikashima 37-38_75
Su Oh 35-40_75
Angel Yin 39-36_75
Seon Woo Bae 40-35_75
Austin Ernst 38-37_75
Maria Fernanda Torres 36-39_75
Mel Reid 38-37_75
Alena Sharp 39-36_75
Ji Yeong Kim2 37-38_75
Lucie Malchirand (a) 37-38_75
Emma Spitz (a) 39-36_75
Beatrice Wallin (a) 38-37_75
Yu Liu 39-37_76
Marianne Skarpnord 43-33_76
Pornanong Phatlum 39-37_76
Pajaree Anannarukarn 38-38_76
Annie Park 37-39_76
Esther Henseleit 38-38_76
Sarah Jane Smith 39-37_76
Caroline Hedwall 39-37_76
Xiyu Lin 36-40_76
Eri Okayama 38-38_76
Ayaka Furue 37-39_76
In Gee Chun 40-36_76
Jasmine Suwannapura 39-37_76
Yu Jin Sung 36-40_76
Ana Belac 38-38_76
Saki Asai 40-36_76
Nicole Broch Larsen 38-39_77
Agathe Laisne (a) 36-41_77
Meghan MacLaren 36-41_77
Olivia Mehaffey (a) 43-34_77
Caterina Don (a) 38-39_77
Sakura Koiwai 39-38_77
Lei Ye (a) 37-40_77
Jennifer Song 39-38_77
Heejeong Lim 36-41_77
Amy Yang 40-37_77
Heeyoung Park 40-37_77
Ayaka Watanabe 40-37_77
Christine Wolf 40-37_77
Jaye Marie Green 40-38_78
Kim Kaufman 39-39_78
Mi Jung Hur 39-39_78
Lala Anai 40-38_78
Ho-Yu An (a) 38-40_78
Allisen Corpuz (a) 38-40_78
Seung Yeon Lee 39-39_78
Frida Kinhult 37-41_78
Kristen Gillman 42-37_79
Jeongeun Lee 39-40_79
Fatima Fernandez Cano 41-38_79
Asuka Kashiwabara 38-41_79
Angela Stanford 43-37_80
Benedetta Moresco (a) 43-37_80
Christina Kim 43-38_81
Alessia Nobilio (a) 39-42_81
Georgia Hall 40-41_81
Maria Fassi 44-39_83
Erika Hara 44-39_83
Emily Toy (a) 48-40_88