The Oklahoma State Cowboys Alumni and Friends have scheduled a watch party on Saturday, Ray Koons said.
The No. 11 Cowboys meet West Virginia in a Big 12 football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. om Morgantown, West Virginia (TV: ESPN).
Koons said to meet at the office of Steve Braley (4010 Briarwood Drive, Tyler overlooking The Cascades golf course).
"Our Cowboys need to win out in order to get to Arlington for the Big 12 championship, so please join other OSU alumni and friends to cheer on the Pokes!" Koons said.
Any questions contact Koons — (903) 372-4306 or winagainrk@yahoo.com.