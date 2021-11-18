Oklahoma State University alumni and fans have scheduled their final Watch Party of the season on Saturday.
The Watch Party is scheduled for at The offices of Drake Real Estate, 11621 County Road 166 in Tyler (75703).
The Cowboys meet Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game, slated for 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
Light food and beverages provided, Ray Koons said. He added it is free for alumni and their guests.
For questions, contact Koons at (903) 372-4306.