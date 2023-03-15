March Madness is a special event.
The brackets, upsets, buzzer-beaters, etc., brings along the most casual of fan.
Many of you reading this — and the many who will never read this — don’t follow college basketball one bit before the month of March. I’m the exact opposite; I’m reading articles about and listening to podcasts about college basketball year round. And when the season tips off in early November, I’m watching as many games as possible.
Let me catch you up.
Texas, in its second year of alum Chris Beard at his dream job, got off to a hot start, winning games against highly ranked Gonzaga and Creighton inside the brand new Moody Center to vault to No. 2 in the AP poll. Then came a loss to Illinois in overtime at Madison Square Garden, and then nobody was prepared for what was next. Beard was suspended with the report that he was arrested for a domestic violence charge. On Jan. 5, the University of Texas officially cut ties with Beard, and Rodney Terry continued as the interim coach, leading the Longhorns to a Big 12 Tournament title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Beard will be coaching again next season as he was hired at the University of Mississippi on Monday. Texas will be joining Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference for the 2024-25 season.
Beard’s previous school, Texas Tech, parted ways with Mark Adams, Beard’s successor, last week for making racially insensitive comments to a player while quoting scripture.
Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, had a former player, Darius Miles, charged with capital murder in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. And current Alabama star Brandon Miller — likely the top college player selected in the 2023 NBA Draft — reportedly transported the gun to the scene, according to police, but wasn’t charged or suspended from the team. So that cloud has followed Miller and the Crimson Tide for multiple weeks and will do so as long as they keep winning, which could be all the way to the national championship game on April 3 in Houston.
Speaking of Houston, the Houston Cougars are a No. 1 seed this year and are the betting favorites for the NCAA Tournament. Houston and Alabama both have been the top-ranked team in the country, as has Purdue, which wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 in the preseason.
Purdue, which is a No. 1 seed, has been one of the biggest surprises this season, along with Kansas State and Missouri, both of which have new head coaches.
Kansas, the final No. 1 seed, is looking to be the first school to repeat as national champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007.
The preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, which led Kansas by 16 in last year’s national championship game, became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament.
It’s been an eventful season, but this is what we’ve been waiting for. It’s time for the madness to begin.
Here’s a quick look at each region:
SOUTH
When filling out my bracket, I’m trying to find teams that are under seeded based on what they’ve not only done all year, but since Jan. 1 and in the past month.
I’m also looking at each matchup for the first round and future matchups to see what could be the best games to watch, even though I’m going to watch all of the games anyway.
This region is the one that appears to be the chalkiest. Furman over Virginia is a good first-round upset to watch out for, and digging into how Utah State is playing, they could give Missouri a big challenge.
I expect it to come down to 1-seed Alabama vs. 2-seed Arizona in the Elite Eight, but Creighton could knock off Arizona along the way.
EAST
This region is where the craziness will happen.
I’m looking forward to the first-round matchup of Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis. This could go either way, but if Memphis wins, I see the Tigers knocking off 1-seed Purdue in the second round and getting to the Sweet 16.
In the Sweet 16, I have 8-seed Memphis, 5-seed Duke, 6-seed Kentucky and 2-seed Marquette, with Duke beating Kentucky in the Elite 8.
Of course Duke and Kentucky both could lose in the first round. Duke is facing an Oral Roberts team that has won 17 straight games. Kentucky is facing Providence, which is led by former Kentucky player Bryce Hopkins.
MIDWEST
It’s hard not to look ahead to two future in-state matchups — Texas vs. Texas A&M in the second round and then the winner against Houston in the Elite Eight.
Texas A&M also has one of the best games in the first round against Penn State, two of the hottest teams in the country.
Since Jan. 1, the Aggies are ranked No. 6 in the country per BartTorvik.com. Texas A&M shouldn’t be a 7-seed, but early-season losses to teams like Murray State and Wofford hurt the Aggies.
This region could feature three first-round upsets — Drake over Miami, Kent State over Indiana and Pittsburgh over Iowa State. I have picked all three to happen.
But in the Elite Eight, I have the top two seeds with the region with Houston over Texas.
WEST
This is the toughest region by far.
The top seed Kansas is actually the fourth-ranked team in the region per kenpom.com behind UCLA, Connecticut and Gonzaga.
Over the past month, nobody is playing better than Gonzaga, per Bart Torvik, and only Texas is playing better than Connecticut.
That’s why I have Gonzaga over Connecticut in the Elite Eight.
UCLA has been great all season, and a few weeks ago, I would have had UCLA as the national champion. An injury to Jaylen Clark has changed that, and I have the Bruins losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
FINAL FOUR
Alabama will defeat Duke in one semifinal, and Houston will take down Gonzaga in the other.
On Monday, April 3 inside NRG Stadium, it will be the hometown Cougars cutting down the nets with a 73-70 victory over the Crimson Tide, avenging a 71-65 loss on Dec. 10, 2022, in Houston.