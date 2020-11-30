Lindale's superstar running back Jordan Jenkins has been praising the play of his offensive linemen every chance he gets.
Jenkins notes the linemen path the way for the Eagles' potent offense.
They were at it again on Friday night in Tyler, helping power Lindale to a 36-7 postseason win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
The Eagles rushed for 277 yards (210 yards on 27 carries by Baylor commit Jenkins) on 47 attempts. Quarterback Sam Peterson passed for 143 yards.
For their efforts, the Eagles' offensive linemen are the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Players of the Week for the 14th week of the high school football season. Jenkins scored eight touchdowns against Jacksonville last year.
The Eagle line includes: center Trey Mazratian, right guard Moses Medrano, right tackle Will Hutchens, left guard Luke Sandifer, left tackle Yahir Soto and tight ends Daniel Franke and Cody Swaim.
They will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
For the season, Jenkins has rushed for 2,406 yards and 47 touchdowns on 316 carries. The Eagles have totaled 2,956 yards rushing and they have passed for 2,154 yards. The total yardage is 5,110.
Fans can see the Eagles in the state quarterfinals on Friday at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. Lindale (11-2) will take on District 9-4A Division I rival Kilgore (10-3) on the Stephen F. Austin campus. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Lindale-Kilgore winner will advance to play either Corpus Christi Miller (9-4) or Austin LBJ (8-2) in the state semifinals next week.
Previous winners of the offensive honor were Week 1: Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Week 2: Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Week 3: Canton running back Chris Cade, Week 4: Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Week 5: Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Week 6: Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Week 7: Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen, Week 8: Grace Community running back Brooks Bays, Week 9: Mineola offensive line; Week 10: Bishop Gorman quarterback Anthany “AJ” Smith Week 11: Mineola running back Trevion Sneed; Week 12: Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford; and Week 13: Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.