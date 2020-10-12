After dropping their opening district game to Mineola, the Winnsboro Red Raiders knew they needed to get back on the winning track if they had hopes of a playoff berth and a league title.
On Friday, the Red Raiders won their second straight game, a 57-16 District 5-3A Division I win over the Bonham Purple Warriors in Bonham.
A big reason for Winnsboro’s success was running back Dominique Allen.
The senior standout rushed for 311 yards scored three touchdowns on just 11 touches.
For his efforts, Allen is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the seventh week of the high school football season.
Fans can see Allen and his Red Raiders in action on Friday when Winnsboro hosts Emory Rains in a District 5-3A Division I game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Red Raider Stadium.
Allen joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade, Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller and Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.