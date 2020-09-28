It was a spectacular debut for both Tyler Legacy High School and junior running back Jamarion Miller on Friday night.
Miller was dazzling with 347 yards rushing while scoring four touchdowns on 16 carries in the Red Raiders’ 70-32 victory over rival Lufkin at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
According to Tyler ISD, it was a record for the school district.
For his efforts, Miller is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the high school football season.
Miller stepped off yardage on Earl Campbell Field just like the turf’s namesake.
The four-star junior, who rushed for 807 yards as a freshman and 1,031 yards as a sophomore, started the 2020 campaign with a bang.
Miller will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can see Miller and his Red Raiders in action on Friday when Tyler Legacy hosts rival Tyler High in a non-district game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at CTMF Rose Stadium.
Miller joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade and Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell as previous winners.
