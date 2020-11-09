Trevion Sneed won defensive honors earlier in the season and it was only fitting that he double up and capture the offensive award.
Sneed rushed for 377 yards and scored four touchdowns on 31 carries to lead his Mineola Yellowjackets to a 49-34 victory over the Commerce Tigers on Friday.
For his efforts, Sneed is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the 11th week of the high school football season.
He will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Sneed also had a reception for 11 yards. On defense, the SMU commit had 15 tackles (9 solo), along with a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, a number recovery and two quarterback pressures.
The Yellowjackets tied for the District 5-3A Division I championship with Pottsboro at 6-1 in league play. Since Mineola defeated Pottsboro, 57-49, on Oct. 16, the ‘Jackets enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed.
Fans can see Sneed and his Yellowjackets in the playoffs on Thursday. Mineola (9-1) takes on Atlanta (3-7) in bi-district at 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium in Longview.
The Mineola-Atlanta winner will advance to area to meet either Groesbeck (6-3) or Dallas Madison (3-2), who play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Sneed joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade, Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen, Grace Community running back Brooks Bays, the Mineola offensive line and Bishop Gorman’s Anthany “AJ” Smith as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS