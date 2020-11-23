There was quite a bit of history recorded on Saturday in Bryan.
For the first time the Lindale Eagles have advanced to the third round of the playoffs after a wild 70-56 victory over the Needville Blue Jays in a Class 4A Division I area postseason game at Merrill Green Stadium.
And in an individual performance, senior running back Jordan Jenkins scored nine touchdowns — eight rushing and another on a kickoff return. That is tied for fourth all-time in Texas High School football, according to Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com.
For his efforts, Jenkins is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the 13th week of the high school football season. Jenkins scored eight touchdowns against Jacksonville last year.
In 1937, Pilot Point’s Jiggs Ray scored 11 touchdowns against Tom Bean. For the game he totaled 75 points. Tying for second with 10 TDs were Librado Carrillo of Freer against Three Rivers in 2016 and Jim Hahn of Spur against Lorenzo in 1930.
Jenkins is now tied with eight other players with nine TDs each — Anthony Watkins, Fort Worth South Hills vs. Saginaw, 2019; Zach Gomez, LaVilla vs. Freer, 2017; Robert Guerra, Edinburg Vela vs. Victoria East, 2016; Aaron Clark, San Antonio Madison vs. Kerrville, 2008; Stephen Carrillo, Devine vs. Poteet, 2007; Vincent Macias, Fabens vs. Santa Teresa, New Mexico, 1999; Derrick Arnold, Houston Milby vs. Houston Sam Houston, 1998; R.G. McGinnis, Sabinal vs. Devine, 1930; Brode Puckett, Spur vs. Lorenzo, 1930; and Walter Dumesneil, Port Arthur vs. Galveston, 1927.
Jenkins rushed for 305 yards with eight rushing TDs on 36 carries and a 98-yard kickoff return against Needville. He is also tied for 10th in the Texas HS record books by accounting for 54 points in a game.
For the season, Jenkins has rushed for 2,196 yards and scored 38 touchdowns on 289 attempts. He has 18 catches for 137 yards and two TDs. Also, he has returned four kickoffs for 164 yards and a TD.
Fans can see Jenkins and his Eagles in the regional round of the playoffs on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Lindale (10-2) will take on district rival Chapel Hill (8-4) on Earl Campbell Field with a 7 p.m. kick.
The Lindale-Chapel Hill winner will advance to play either Huffman Hargrave (10-1) or Kilgore (9-3) in the Region III final (state quarterfinals) next week.
