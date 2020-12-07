Running back Jordan Jenkins and the Lindale Eagles are having a season for the ages.
Jenkins and the Eagles are one win away from their first state championship game.
Last week in a state quarterfinals win over Kilgore, Jenkins had another outstanding game, carrying the ball 40 times while rushing for 269 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
The outburst by the Baylor commit helped Lindale to a 56-42 victory over district rival Kilgore on Friday at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
For his effort, Jenkins is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Players of the Week for the 15th week of the high school football season.
Jenkins will be featured on a poster in Friday’s of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
For the season, Jenkins has rushed for 2,675 yards and 48 touchdowns on 356 carries.
Fans can see the Eagles in the state semifinals on Friday at George Turner Stadium in Humble. Lindale (12-2) will take on Austin LBJ (9-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Lindale-Austin LBJ winner will advance to play either Canyon (12-1) or Argyle (14-0). The Canyon-Argyle game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University's Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene.
The Class 4A Division I state championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Previous winners of the offensive honor were Week 1: Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Week 2: Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Week 3: Canton running back Chris Cade, Week 4: Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Week 5: Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Week 6: Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Week 7: Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen, Week 8: Grace Community running back Brooks Bays, Week 9: Mineola offensive line; Week 10: Bishop Gorman quarterback Anthany “AJ” Smith Week 11: Mineola running back Trevion Sneed; Week 12: Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford; Week 13: Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins; and Week 14: Lindale offensive line.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.