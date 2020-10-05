Jordan Jenkins has had a stellar senior season on the football field for the Lindale Eagles.
He added to that with 26 carries for 285 yards and four touchdowns in Lindale’s 52-6 win over Chapel Hill on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
For his efforts, Jenkins is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the sixth week of the high school football season.
Jenkins took his first carry of the game 72 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
For the season, Jenkins has 140 carries for 1,014 yards for 14 touchdowns.
Jenkins is a four-star running back committed to Baylor. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 11 running back in the country.
Jenkins will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can see Jenkins and his Eagles in action on Friday when Lindale hosts Henderson in a District 9-4A Division I game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
Jenkins joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade, Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell and Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.