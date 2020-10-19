The Grace Community Cougars started off their district season with a bang on Friday night in Tyler.
The Cougars, sparked by the tough running of Brooks Bays, rolled to a 73-54 victory in the TAPPS Division II District 2 football game at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
The senior standout rushed for 313 yards and scored six touchdowns on 27 carries. Bays scored on runs of 29, 8, 16, 59, 4 and 67 yards.
For his efforts, Bays is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the eighth week of the high school football season.
Bays will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The Cougars have a bye this week, but fans can see Bays and his Cougars in action on Friday, Oct. 30, when Grace plays Dallas Christian in Mesquite. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Red Raider Stadium.
Bays joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade, Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins and Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.