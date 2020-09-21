Before Friday’s game between Frankston and Paris Chisum, senior Brink Bizzell was crowned homecoming king.
Bizzell, the Indians’ quarterback, had a royal performance.
Although Frankston fell to the Mustangs, 75-60, Bizzell, with his arm and legs, kept the Indians in the game with the game tied at 48-48 entering the fourth quarter.
For his efforts, Bizzell is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth week of the high school football season.
Bizzell garnered 378 yards of total offense while scoring four touchdowns and passing for another. The signal caller rushed for 198 yards and scored four TDs on 12 carries.
Through the air, Bizzell connected on 5 of 9 passing attempts for 180 yards with a TD and an interception.
Frankston coach Paul Gould said in an email to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, “Brink had a great game Friday night. He is a tremendous young man and is definitely deserving of such an award.”
Bizzell will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can see Bizzell and his Indians in action on Friday when Frankston plays at Cumby in a non-district game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Indians were scheduled to open District 9-2A Division I on Friday in Big Sandy, but the Wildcats are unable to play this week and since it is a league game Frankston earns a forfeit win.
Bizzell joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard and Canton running back Chris Cade as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.