In his first game directing the Chapel Hill offense, quarterback Cameron Ford put on quite a show for the homefolks.
Ford accounted for seven touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to an opening-season 65-33 win over Splendora on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Ford, a senior who played quarterback at John Tyler High School last year, connected on 12 of 18 passing attempts for 316 yards and five touchdown passes. He threw TD passes to Amorrian “Bam” Ford (43, 29 and 81 yards), Tyson Berry (19 yards) and Solomon Macfoy (5 yards).
The QB also rushed for 73 yards on nine carries, scoring on two 1-yard runs.
For his efforts, Ford was named the Offensive Player of the Week for the first week of the high school football season.
He will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can see Ford and his Bulldogs in action on Friday when Chapel Hill plays host to Kaufman for a 7:30 p.m. kick at Bulldog Stadium.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.