Cameron Ford continues to have an outstanding season for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
The senior quarterback has led the Bulldogs to the postseason for the first time since 2015 as well as helping his team clinch their first winning season since 2013.
Then on Saturday, the Bulldogs won their first playoff game since 2014.
Ford was outstanding in powering Chapel Hill to a 49-37 victory over Livingston on Saturday in a Class 4A Division I bi-district playoff game in New Caney.
The senior accounted for 390 yards and five touchdowns in the win at Randall Reed Stadium.
For his efforts, Ford is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the 12th week of the high school football season.
He will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Ford carried the ball 22 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on TD runs of 17, 75 and 55 yards. Ford completed four passes for 155 yards and two scores (93 and 46 yards to Ilonzo McGregor).
Fans can see Ford and his Bulldogs in the area round of the playoffs on Friday. Chapel Hill (7-4) takes on Stafford (5-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday back in New Caney.
The Chapel Hill-Stafford winner will advance to regionals to meet either Lindale (9-2) or Needville (7-4), who play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bryan.
Previous winners of the offensive honor were Week 1: Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Week 2: Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Week 3: Canton running back Chris Cade, Week 4: Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Week 5: Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Week 6: Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Week 7: Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen, Week 8: Grace Community running back Brooks Bays, Week 9: Mineola offensive line; Week 10: Bishop Gorman quarterback Anthany “AJ” Smith and Week 11: Mineola running back Trevion Sneed.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.