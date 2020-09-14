Chris Cade was all over the field for the Canton Eagles on Friday night.
The Eagles played tough against the unbeaten Caddo Mills Foxes, falling 57-47 in the non-district game at Ed Locker Stadium in Caddo Mills.
Cade, a senior running back and defensive back, played a key role for Canton.
For his efforts, Cade is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Player of the Week for the third week of the high school football season.
Cade rushed for 196 yards on 23 carries, while grabbing two passes for six yards.
He found the end zone six times.
Cade will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can see Cade and his Eagles in action on Friday when Canton plays host to the Mabank Panthers at Norris Birdwell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Cade joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford and Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard was previous winners.
