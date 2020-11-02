The Bishop Gorman Crusaders got in the win column on Friday and a key player in the victory was quarterback Anthany “AJ” Smith.
Smith engineered a 28-14 triumph over crosstown rival All Saints on Friday in a TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 football game at Mewbourne Field on the Trojans’ campus.
Smith rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. He scored on an 81-yard run in the fourth quarter to clinch the game. He hit on 8 of 13 passing attempts for 80 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Dozie Ifeadi.
For his efforts, the Smith is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Players of the Week for the ninth week of the high school football season.
He will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can see Smith and his Crusaders in action on Friday, when Gorman plays host to Waco Reicher. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at McCallum Stadium in Tyler.
Smith also performed well on defense, making nine tackles, with a force fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Smith joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade, Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen, Grace Community running back Brooks Bays and the Mineola offensive line as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.
