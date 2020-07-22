Rusk's Katelyn Henslee carded a 38 to take first place in the Girls 13-14 Division of the Northern Texas PGA's East Prep Golf Tournament on July 20 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Three Lufkin golfers won in the boys division — Rob Davis (7-8), Miller Todd (9-10) and Daymond Chala (13-14). Diboll's Logan Houl won the 11-12 division.
---
NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament
Date: July 20
The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler
East Prep Tour: 312
Girls
9-10 — 1, Gracie Walker, McKinney, 43.
11-12 — 1, Arshdeep Badesha, Royse City, 43; 2, Delaney Neal, Lufkin, 51; 3, Peyton Byars, Flint, 59.
13-14 — 1, Katelyn Henslee, Rusk, 38; 2, Brianna Bobst, Rockwall, 53; 3, Gracie Smith, Bullard, 55.
Boys
7-8 — 1, Rob Davis, Lufkin, 52.
9-10 — 1, Miller Todd, Lufkin, 41; 2, Reid Habermehl, Tyler, 42; 3, Tucker Garwood, Longview, 43; 4, Brenden Lively, Bullard, 49.
11-12 — 1, Logan Houl, Diboll, 36; 2, Jacob Urueta, Lufkin, 39; 3, (tie) Hunter Houl, Diboll, 41; Hudson Little, Streetman, 41; Davis Green, Tyler, 41; 6, Luke Merrick, Tyler, 45; 7, Max Mitchell, Tyler, 51; 8, Jackson McMath, Corsicana, 57; 9, A.J. Adams, Troup, 58.
13-14 — 1, Daymond Chala, Lufkin, 45; 2, Eli Falls, Bullard, 48.
15-18 — 1, Nicholas Wilcoxson, Corsicana, 47; 2, Britton Stone, Tyler, 49; 3, Charles Lu, Tyler, 63; 4, Sawyer Gould, Tyler, 69.