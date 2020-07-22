Alpine logo

LONGVIEW — Tucker Garwood carded a 34 to win the NTPGA East Prep Summer Series Golf Tournament on July 18 at Alpine Target Golf Center.

Garwood won the 9-10 Division.

Other winners were from Lufkin — Jacob Urueta (11-12) and Daymond Chala (13-14).

---

NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament

Date: July 18

Alpine Target Golf Center, Longview

East Prep Tour: 316

Boys

9-10 — 1, Tucker Garwood, Longview, 34; 2, Jaxon Hicks, Longview, 36; 3, Brenden Lively, Bullard, 45.

11-12 — 1, Jacob Urueta, Lufkin, 37.

13-14 — 1, Daymond Chala, Lufkin, 42.

 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you