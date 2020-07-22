LONGVIEW — Tucker Garwood carded a 34 to win the NTPGA East Prep Summer Series Golf Tournament on July 18 at Alpine Target Golf Center.
Garwood won the 9-10 Division.
Other winners were from Lufkin — Jacob Urueta (11-12) and Daymond Chala (13-14).
---
NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament
Date: July 18
Alpine Target Golf Center, Longview
East Prep Tour: 316
Boys
9-10 — 1, Tucker Garwood, Longview, 34; 2, Jaxon Hicks, Longview, 36; 3, Brenden Lively, Bullard, 45.
11-12 — 1, Jacob Urueta, Lufkin, 37.
13-14 — 1, Daymond Chala, Lufkin, 42.