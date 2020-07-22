Hilltop

TROUP — Bullard's Brenden Lively captured first place in the Boys 9-10 Division of the Northern Texas PGA's East Prep Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Hilltop Country Club.

NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament

Date: July 22

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

East Prep Tour: 317

Boys

7-8 — 1, Mir Lama, Colleyville, 49.

9-10 — 1, Brenden Lively, Bullard, 44; 2, Maxwell Gamez, Kaufman, 51; 3, Carter Sampson, Tyler, 62.

11-12 — 1, Jacob Urueta, Lufkin, 4; 2, Hudson Little, Streetman, 48; 3, A.J. Adams, Troup, 49.

15-18 — 1, Nicholas Wilcoxson, Corsicana, 45; 2, Sawyer Gould, Tyler, 74.

 

