TROUP — Bullard's Brenden Lively captured first place in the Boys 9-10 Division of the Northern Texas PGA's East Prep Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Hilltop Country Club.
---
NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament
Date: July 22
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
East Prep Tour: 317
Boys
7-8 — 1, Mir Lama, Colleyville, 49.
9-10 — 1, Brenden Lively, Bullard, 44; 2, Maxwell Gamez, Kaufman, 51; 3, Carter Sampson, Tyler, 62.
11-12 — 1, Jacob Urueta, Lufkin, 4; 2, Hudson Little, Streetman, 48; 3, A.J. Adams, Troup, 49.
15-18 — 1, Nicholas Wilcoxson, Corsicana, 45; 2, Sawyer Gould, Tyler, 74.