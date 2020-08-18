As we get closer and close to high school football, that means homecoming games are nearing as well.
On Monday, Malakoff ISD announced their 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees, which includes my longtime friend and golfing buddy Benny Rogers.
Rogers, the Sports Information Officer at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens and former sports editor of the Athens Review, was quarterback for the Tigers back in the day. He is Malakoff Class of 1977.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no banquet this year. Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the homecoming football team on Sept. 25. The Tigers meet Eustace that night.
Other members of the 2020 Malakoff Tiger Ex Hall of Fame class include: June Phillips (Class of 1940); Horace Oliver (Class of 1962); Orvadeen King (Class of 1963); Mitchell Marks (Class of 2000); Aaron Carroll (Class of 2003); and Randy Perry (Malakoff High School principal and MISD Superintendent, 2006-2019).
The HOF originated in 2012 to recognize Tiger Exes from students to administrators whose impact on their school and community is still remembered.
Congratulations to Benny and the other honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL POWERHOUSES
Not only do we get to look forward to our favorite football teams playing soon, but Duncanville ISD has given us another treat.
Duncanville, the runner-up the last two years for the Class 6A Division I state title and ranked No. 2 in the TexasFootball.com preseason rankings, will be taking on IMG Academy at Globe Life Park, the old Rangers stadium, on Oct. 9 in Arlington.
IMG Academy, located inBradenton, Florida, has a number of standout alumni, including Cesar Ruiz, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Other draftees in 2020 were Cleveland's Grant Delpit, the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner at LSU, and former Penn State star K.J. Hamler by Denver. The school is a private boarding school.
Both teams have several top recruits. IMG Academy includes five-star Alabama commit wide receiver Jacorey Brookes, former Katy Tompkins defensive line standout Tunmise Adeleye, the No. 30 player overall in 2021, four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey, four-star Georgia running back commitment Lovasea Carroll, four-star Michigan center commit Greg Crippen, four-star Florida safety commit Kamar Wilcoxson and four-star cornerback Markevious Brown.
Duncanville has four-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd, four-star Alabama linebacker commit Kendrick Blackshire, four-star defensive end Omari Abor, four-star offensive tackle Jaylen Early, four-star offensive lineman Cameron Williams and Baylor wide receiver commit Roderick Daniels.
COMPUTER RANKINGS
Today we continue a look at area teams ranked in the TexasFootball.com computer rankings. The Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine partners with Jerry Forrest at PigskinPrep.com to form the polls.
On Tuesday we looked 6A, 5A Division I and II. Today, we take a gander at Class 4A.
Paris is the top ranked East Texas team in Class 4A Division I. Other area schools include: 18, Lindale; 20, Kilgore; 22, Henderson; 41, Palestine; 43, Chapel Hill; 55, Athens; and 67, Mabank.
The top 10 in 4A, DI includes: 1, Waco La Vega; 2, Argyle; 3, Lampasas; 4, Corpus Christi Calallen; 5, Port Lavaca Calhoun; 6, Springtown; 7, Corpus Christi Miller; 8, Dumas; 9, El Campo; and 10, Decatur.
In Class 4A Division II, a number of Pineywoods powerhouses are present in the Top 10, including No. 1 Carthage and No. 2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove. Gilmer is No. 5. Rounding out the Top 10 were: No. 3 West Orange Stark; No. 4 Wimberley; No. 6 Celina; No. 7 Sunnyvale; No. 8 Silsbee; No. 9 Geronimo Navarro; and No. 10 Graham.
Other area squads ranked are: No. 16 Van; No. 17 Jasper; No. 24 Caddo Mills; No. 29 Pittsburg; No. 30 Center; No. 44 Longview Spring Hill; No. 45 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau; No. 48 Wills Point; No. 55 Bullard; No. 63 Paris North Lamar; No. 64 Quinlan Ford; No. 65 Rusk; No. 76 Canton; and No. 77 Brownsboro.
TEXAS A&M ESTABLISHES ATTENDANCE GUILDLINES
Texas A&M has released a ideas for reduced capacity and a distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Kyle Field as safely as possible.
The university's plan focuses on the recommended health protocols and ensures that attendance during the season will comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order limiting the normal operating capacity for outdoor sporting venues.
The exact capacity percentage will be determined based on the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend.
The football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt in College Station. Initial anticipated attendance to begin the season is approximately 30% of normal stadium operating capacity, but that's subject to change based on state health developments. Kyle Field's capacity is 102,733.
Other A&M home games include: Oct. 10 vs. Florida; Oct. 31 vs. Arkansas; Nov. 21 vs. Mississippi; and Nov. 28 vs. LSU.
On Friday, Aug. 21, the 12th Man Foundation will communicate directly with season ticket holders to give them the option to opt in or out of 2020 season tickets.
BAYLOR TO MEET LOUISIANA TECH
The Baylor Bears will meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium in Waco. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 26.
Tech will now play at Southern Mississippi on Sept. 19 before hosting Houston Baptist on Sept. 26. Tech was originally scheduled to play in Hattiesburg on Sept. 12 and at home against HBU on Sept. 19.
The Big 12 announced a conference-only plus one schedule format a few weeks ago, and the Baylor administration made the decision to keep the Bulldogs on the 2020 docket. The Big 12 also decided that the plus-one game had to be played no later than Sept. 19, thus forcing the movement of the Tech game on the Bears schedule.