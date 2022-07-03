Less than a month from now, area prep players will officially began fall workouts.
But many football players, plus volleyballers, are working out each day so they will be prepared for the season.
Each sport is year-round.
And for many who have aspirations of playing at the next level, Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes has many nuggets of advice on twitter.
Earlier this week he tweeted, “Only 5% of HS athletes make it to every summer workout. Guess what % of HS athletes play sports in college? ... 5%”
Message received.
After the Lions missed the playoffs in 2020, Tyler returned to the postseason in 2021. If the squad can find a QB, THS should have a chance to compete for the District 7-5A Division I title.
Tyler is ranked No. 24 in Class 5A D-I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. But the new league is very tough with Longview ranked No. 1 and Lancaster No. 13.
In 5A D-II, Texas High is No. 10 and Marshall is No. 23.
As usual, East Texas squads are ranked up and down Class 4A.
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs begin the year at No. 3 in 4A D-I. Also in the Top 10 are some more Bulldogs of the Kilgore variety at No. 8.
At No. 13 are the Lindale Eagles with Paris at No. 19.
Of course, Chapel Hill, Kilgore and Lindale are all in District 9-4A Division I.
Moving to 4A Division II, perennial powers Carthage (No. 1) and Gilmer (No. 2) top the list. Just a few spots down is Texarkana Pleasant Grove at No. 5. Gilmer and Pleasant Grove are both in District 7-4A D-II.
Other Piney Woods teams are Van (No. 14) and Jasper (No. 17). The Vandals are in District 8-4A D-II with Carthage.
There are many in 3A rated as well.
Teams ranked in 3A D-I include: No. 4 Mount Vernon, No. 7 Malakoff, No. 12 Diboll, No. 14 Gladewater, No. 16 Tatum and No. 23 Mineola.
Top squads in 3A D-II are: No. 3 Newton, No. 4 Daingerfield, No. 5 West Rusk, No. 10 DeKalb, No. 11 Waskom and No. 24 Elysian Fields.
Timpson is No. 2 in 2A D-I, followed by Beckville (No. 8), Corrigan-Camden (No. 18), Cooper (No. 19), Joaquin (No. 20)
Tenaha is No. 10 in 2A D-I. Joining the Tigers are Carlisle at No. 11.
Union Hill is No. 25 in Six-Man (1A D-I) and Oakwood is No. 13 in 1A D-II.
In the Private Schools Six-Man, Longview Christian Heritage is No. 17.
UT Tyler Polanco signs pro dealUT Tyler Patriot Lukas Polanco is getting his first shot at professional baseball after signing a free agent contract with the Great Falls Voyagers.
The Voyagers are an independent baseball team in Great Falls, Montana who play in the Pioneer League.
Polanco will join former UT Tyler teammate Riley Jepson, who signed with the Voyagers after the 2021 season.
“I’m excited about being a part of this team, I came in and gelled pretty well,” Polanco said.. “It helped knowing someone on the team already (Jepson), and things are going pretty well so far for the club and we hope to keep that rolling throughout the rest of the year.”
UT Tyler coach Brent Porche is excited about Polanco signing the Voyagers.
“It was a pleasure to watch Lukas grow not only as a player, but as a man these last few years,” Porche said. “I’m so proud of him for putting himself in a position to get this opportunity to play professional baseball. We will be following closely as we do with all our guys. Lukas will forever be family and we can’t wait to watch his success within and outside of the game!”
After spending the first two seasons of his college career with Cisco College, Polanco made his way to UT Tyler during the 2019-2020 season where he made an immediate impact on the team. In that COVID-19 shortened season, he led the team with five home runs and started all 23 games the Patriots played.
During the 2021 season, Polanco was right back at it, hitting .291 over 34 games and a team-high 10 home runs. He had nine multi-hit games that season and had a five game multi-hit streak.
In 2022, Polanco kept up the strong display, making 43 starts and 51 appearances at a variety of positions for the Patriots. He had 17 extra-base hits and drew 22 walks while also showing off his speed with nine stolen bases.
He ended his UT Tyler career with the third most home runs in Patriots history with 20, and has the seventh best career stolen base percentage. His 10 home run season in 2021 goes down as the eighth most over a single year in Patriots history.
“My time at UT Tyler was some of the best years of my life. I was so grateful to be coached by Coach Porche. The relationships I made there will have a forever impact on my life,” Polanco said.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS