FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (12) hands off the ball to running back Tahj Brooks (28) against Houston during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Houston. There are a few simple explanations about why Texas Tech hasn't really spread the ball around that much on offense. Ezukanma makes things look so easy with all those big plays while leading the nation in receiving and Tahj Brooks has more than 100 yards rushing in both games with four touchdowns when he wasn't even expected to be the team's top running back. Plus, the Red Raiders (2-0) just haven't run a whole lot of plays. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)