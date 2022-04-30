SULPHUR SPRINGS — Runs continued to be scored in Game 3 of a Class 4A bi-district series between Lindale and Paris North Lamar Saturday morning at Ladycat Park.
However, North Lamar’s defense made big play after big play, and the Lady Panthers were able to win the series with a 12-2 victory in five innings.
There were 59 total runs scored in the series. North Lamar rallied for an 8-7 win in Game 1. Lindale took a 16-14 win in Game 2 to extend the series.
“Thursday, I would say is one of the most fun games I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been coaching for 20-plus years,” Lindale softball coach Meredith Grant said. “Thursday, we showed all the heart that we had. I know they were exhausted from that.
“Unfortunately, things just didn’t go our way today. We just weren’t in sync. We didn’t play as sharp as we usually do, and unfortunately, that ended it for us. I was hopeful that if we just had a little more that we would come back, but obviously this was not our best day by any means.”
North Lamar’s first four batters reached base in the top of the first inning as Sloane Hill’s two-run double quickly made the score 3-0.
The Lady Eagles made a pitching change as Addison Frazer departed after throwing 13 pitches, allowing three unearned runs on two hits. Emily Myers took over in the circle and got the next three batters out to end the frame.
In the bottom of the second inning, Emily Myers and Merrick Gary both had RBI singles to cut the score to 3-2.
North Lamar scored three runs in the third inning. Hill hit a solo home run over the center field wall in the inning. Lindale second baseman Olivia Gary made a diving stop and throw to first to end the inning. Dylan Adams came in to pitch in the middle of the third inning for Lindale.
After Jesika Miller led off the bottom of the third with a single, North Lamar’s defense took over. Kate Rainey made a diving catch in center field, and Madi Reeves made two straight plays at third base to leave Miller stranded at third.
North Lamar added a run in the fourth inning with an RBI double by Hill. Claire Stewart retired Lindale in order in the fourth inning with shortstop Hannah Kent making the defensive plays.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to double digits in the top of the fifth with five runs Stevens and Hill both had two-run singles, and Darby Woodrum then took over in the circle, getting Kent to fly out to center field for the final out.
Liliana Miller had a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth, but was caught stealing. Jesika Miller flied out to left field to end the game.
Stewart allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts in five innings.
Hill was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs.
Myers allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits in 2.1 innings. Adams allowed six unearned runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk in 2.1 innings.
Liliana Miller, Jesika Miller, Woodrum, Frazier, Myers and Merrick Gary all had a single for Lindale.
It was the final game for seniors Ellie Watkins, Woodrum, Myers, Jesika Miller and Libbi Rozell.
“This is an amazing group of seniors that we had,” Grant said. “They led us well. They led with character. They came every day and put all they have into it. They’re going to be truly missed. They really helped us set a mark for what it should look like. We’re very young in a lot of places, and they’ve really set the tone for what we want Lindale softball to be.’
Lindale finished with a record of 16-14. North Lamar (15-16) advances to face Mabank in the area round.