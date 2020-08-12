VAN — There are no guarantees.
That is Van head football coach Jared Moffatt’s message to his team as they prepare for the 2020 football season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is my 11th year coaching here, and I’ve told all 10 of the previous teams that you’re guaranteed 10 games. And for the first time, I haven’t been able to say that,” Moffatt said. “Because you’re not guaranteed anything. When you walk out here to practice, you’re guaranteed that day, so make it count and enjoy it.”
Van is more than a week through practices as it gets ready to hopefully open the season against Palestine on Aug. 28 on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
“Everybody is pumped,” senior safety Manny Moore said. “We have a new district, new everything. We’ve got a young team. We’re pretty excited.”
Van returns just three starters on each side of the football. On the defense, it’s Moore, linebacker Mauricio Herrera and lineman Adrian Cortes. On offense, it’s receiver Javonta Thomas, running back Zion Dunn and lineman Britton McKinney back for the Vandals.
Van graduated a large senior class that won 26 football games during the past three seasons.
“We had some really talented older guys in here,” Moore said. “They worked with us and did a really good job of teaching us to be their replacements. Early on, thee are going to be some ups and down, but I think we will get through it and be ready for district.”
“This is a brand new football team,” Moffatt said. “We’ve got eight new starters on both sides of the ball. These guys have to come a long way in a short time. Luckily they’ve grown up playing in this system on both sides of the ball. We haven’t changed much in 11 years. But they haven’t done it on Friday night, so we’ve got a long way to go with a lot of kids.”
Junior Jackson Rainey, who played in the game against Pittsburg last season, is in line to be the Vandals’ starting quarterback. Grant Lloyd, who played in the game against Carthage last season, is also working at quarterback.
“Jackson is a talented athlete with a really good arm,” Moffatt said. “I’m excited about his ability and potential. We have some guys who got some experience at the quarterback spot, and I feel good about where those guys are going to be.”
Dunn is back at running back after rushing for 817 yards in 2019, and Thomas caught 59 passes for 770 yards.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Thomas said. “We just can’t wait for the season. We’ve just got to show up every day with the right mindset and go to work. It’s going to be a fun season.”
McKinney is back on the offensive line but is moving from right guard to right tackle.
The Vandals are now in District 7-4A Division II with Mexia, Bullard, Canton and Brownsboro.
“It’s different, because we haven’t played any of these people expect Brownsboro,” Moffatt said. “Two of them have new coaches. It’s going to be a different experience just from the fact that these are different people we haven’t played. Of course our non-district schedule is tough like it has been. It’s full of some really good football teams that win a lot of games.
“But in this environment with what we’re currently dealing with and the unknowns, district is a long way off for us.”
Van is schedule to face Grand Saline in a scrimmage on Aug. 20. After facing Palestine on Aug. 28, the Vandals are set to face Malakoff, Lindale, Pittsburg, Center and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in non-district action.