As the rest of District 10-6A play kicks off on Friday night, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders won’t be participating in the game action.
But that doesn’t mean this has been an off week for the Red Raiders (2-2).
“We don’t stop this week is my message to the team,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “It’s not an off week by any stretch. We’re going to take some time to get healthy, but we’re also going to practice, and we’re also going to get ourselves ready for an intense district race, which we should be very competitive in.”
Legacy opened the season with wins of 35-17 over Lufkin and 62-55 over Tyler before losses of 46-20 to Longview and 49-28 to Allen.
“(The bye week) really comes at a good time,” Willis said. “There is a natural break now between the first season, which is non-district play, and the district season, which is kind of the second season.
“For us, it’s kind of a time to regroup and get healthy. We’ve got several players that we’ve held out of action the last couple of weeks trying to get them ready for district. For us, it’s a good week to reorganize and make changes where we’ve got to make changes. There’s still some positions that are up for grabs so to speak, so we’ve got guys that are going to compete for jobs.”
Two players who the Red Raiders hope to welcome back to action are receiver La’Davion Butler and three-year starting safety Cayden Starks, who have both missed multiple games with injuries.
“We’ve played shorthanded, and you’re going to have games like that, but hopefully we are going to get those guys back, especially as we get into the district race and those games that really count because they are big difference makers for us,” Willis said.
———
LEGACY LEADERS
Passing: Bruce Bruckner 39-72, 484 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: Jamarion Miller 57-542, 4 TDs; Bryson Donnell 47-29, 7 TDs; Bruce Bruckner 27-180, 3 TDs
Receiving: Bryson Donnell 16-253, 3 TDs; Jamarion Miller 11-84; KJ Humber 7-53
Tackles: Jordan Ford 28; Jett Stanger 25; Jeremiah Sheffie 21; Jordan Renaud 20
Tackles for loss: Jordan Ford 3
Interceptions: Jordan Ford 2
Fumble recoveries: Jordan Ford 3; Jett Stanger 3
Forced fumbles: Jett Stanger 3; Aaron Sears 2
———
AROUND DISTRICT 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath (3-1): Wins over Keller Timber Creek (56-49), Red Oak (62-21) and McKinney North (70-35). Loss to Southlake Carroll (36-35).
Rockwall (3-1): Wins over Cedar Hill (42-29), Dallas Jesuit (75-28) and Lake Travis (59-35). Loss to Highland Park (52-31).
Mesquite (2-2): Wins over Grand Prairie (21-14) and Arlington (49-35). Losses to Flower Mound (30-14) and South Grand Prairie (28-10).
North Mesquite (1-3): Win over Richardson (35-0). Losses to Plano West (42-14), Garland Lakeview Centennial (40-22) and Keller (44-10).
Mesquite Horn (0-3): Losses to Denton Braswell (49-10), Arlington Bowie (24-17) and Tyler (34-26).
Dallas Skyline (0-4): Losses to Arlington (35-28), Lancaster (16-0), Arlington Sam Houston (29-21) and South Grand Prairie (35-6).
Willis’ take: “Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath have competed, and they’ve played very good non-district schedules. They have put up a lot of points and beaten good teams. I think overall that they district has really improved. I think Mesquite is a better football team than they were last year, and I think that has shown. We’ve got some teams in there that can beat you. If you don’t play your best football, you can get beat any week in this district.”
Friday’s schedule: Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath; Mesquite Horn at North Mesquite; Dallas Skyline at Mesquite