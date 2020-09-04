MIDLOTHIAN — Lindale was originally scheduled to face Longview Pine Tree on Friday night when the schedule was released in February.
But when the University Interscholastic League announced a plan in July to push the start of the season back for Class 6A and 5A schools in response to COVID-19, Lindale was forced to find a new opponent.
The change resulted in a meeting with Class 4A Division I No. 9 Midlothian Heritage for the Eagles, who entered the matchup ranked No. 10 in Class 4A Division I.
The Jaguars took the lead on a 99-yard drive with 9:41 left in the game, and Kaden Brown’s interception at the 2-yard line with 2:10 remaining helped Heritage escape with a 28-21 win Friday night on Don Floyd Field at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
Sam Peterson pinned the Jaguars at their own 1-yard line with a punt with 1:31 left in the third quarter.
The drive extended into the fourth quarter, and Cullen Stone capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Jaguars in front.
Lindale was forced to punt the ball back to Heritage with less than eight minutes to play, but Eagle defense answered the call, and Jaymond Jackson and Airik Williams teamed up for a sack on third down to force a Heritage punt with six minutes to go.
Williams returned the punt 16 yard to have the Eagles take over at the Jaguar 45.
Lindale kept giving the ball to four-star running back Jordan Jenkins, who picked up two first downs, including one on fourth down.
The Eagles then had fourth-and-5 at the Heritage 20, but a false start pushed Lindale back five yards. Peterson’s pass attempt down the field was picked off by Brown, and quarterback Daelin Rader picked up two first downs to help the Jaguars run out the clock.
Rader was 9 of 12 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards.
Heritage jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first six minutes. Stone scored on a 2-yard run with 8:20 left in the opening quarter. After a bobbled snap on the punt, the Jaguars took over at the Lindale 26 and scored on the next play with a 26-yard pass from Rader to Haydon Wiginton to put the Jaguars ahead 14-0 with 6:14 left on the clock.
Wiginton finished with six grabs for 75 yards.
Lindale answered with a 28-yard field goal by Landon Love to cut the score to 14-3 with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter.
After a punt, Lindale took over in Heritage territory. On the first play of the second quarter, Jenkins scored from 4 yards out to cut the score to 14-10.
Later in the second quarter, Lindale took the lead as Peterson connected with Daniel Franke for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 16-14 advantage with 2:33 left in the half.
Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said that he was really happy with the way his team responded in a game between two good teams and that the game came down to just a handful of plays, which could pay dividends for his team later in the season.
Heritage answered quickly has Stone broke loose for a 47-yard run to set up a 15-yard scoring run by Latray Miller with 1:11 left in the half.
Lindale quickly moved down the field, and Love’s 32-yard field goal in the final seconds cut the Heritage lead to 21-19 lead at halftime.
After stopping Heritage on fourth down on the opening drive of the second half Lindale had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line midway through the third quarter but was stopped at the 1 on fourth down.
The Eagle defense responded as Williams forced Rader into an intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety that tied the score at 21 with 4:44 to play.
Lindale was forced to punt on the ensuing drive and forced Heritage to start at the 1 once again, but this time the Jaguars put together the go-ahead 99-yard drive.
Stone rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars.
Jenkins finished with 158 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown. The Baylor commit had 123 yards on 18 attempts in the first half.
Peterson was 14 of 26 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Franke and Jaymond Jackson both led the Eagles with four receptions.
Lindale (1-1) will host Van next Friday. Heritage (2-0) will travel to Decatur.