TEXARKANA — Jackson Rainey passed for two touchdowns and Reed Parish came up with a big interception as the No. 7 Van Vandals rallied from a 13-point deficit to register a 27-25 win over the Liberty-Eylau Leopards in a non-district football game on Friday at Harris Field.
Van improves to 6-0 on the season, while the Leopards saw their three-game win streak snapped, falling to 3-2.
Rainey hit on 13 of 19 pass attempts for 181 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 105 yards and a TD on 23 carries. Teammate Alex Zifer paced the rushing attack with 132 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts.
Quarterback J.J. Hampton led L-E with 203 yards passing and two TDs with Marquarius Price grabbing two touchdown passes and 130 yards in receiving.
Liberty-Eylau took a 7-0 lead with 5:53 showing in the first quarter as Price took a short pass and dashed 72 yards for the TD. After Wyatt Jones recovered a fumble at the Van 48, the Leopards went on top 13-0 as Hampton hit Kayden Cooper for a 20-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt failed.
Van responded early in the second quarter with a 10-play, 74-yard TD drive capped off by a 4-yard run by Rainey to cut Liberty-Eylau’s lead to 13-7.
Van opened the second half with a long scoring drive to take the lead 14-13 with 4:30 left in the third quarter when Luca Kozhev caught a touchdown pass thrown by Rainey.
Liberty-Eylau came back with an eight-play, 61-yard campaign, capped off by a 9-yard TD grab by Jones. The Leopards led 19-14 after a missed two-conversion attempt.
Van went ahead 21-19 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter when Rainey tossed a 27-yard TD pass to John Crow.
The Vandals went on top 27-19 after Zifer’s 6-yard run. L-E got within 27-25 when Hampton hit Price for a 57-yard TD. The try for two and the tie failed.
The Leopards got the ball back with 1:24 on the clock in the fourth, but Parish came up with an interception to clinch the game for the Vandals.
Kozhev had four catches for 60 yards and a TD with Zifer adding three snags for 47 yards. Ryder Shoquist (2-24) and Brayden Bradshaw (2-12) grabbed passes as well. Garrett Florey had seven carries for 26 yards.
The Vandals have a bye next week before opening District 7-4A Division II play on Oct. 15 at Mexia (1-5). L-E opens District 8-4A Division II play on Friday, Oct. 8 as the Leopards play host to Paris North Lamar (1-4).