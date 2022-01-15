Tyler Junior College’s Apache Ladies saw an 8-point lead disappear and turn into a 3-point halftime deficit against the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners Saturday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Holding Angelina scoreless for nearly six minutes to start the second half and outscoring the Lady Runners 19-8 in the third quarter allowed TJC to gain control of the game for good on the way to a 73-62 victory.
“It was a tale of two halves,” TJC head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “I thought we played the ugliest basketball you could play in the first half. And I told the kids at halftime in a non-formal order that there is no way it’s just a 3-point game as bad as we played. If we just did the simple things and made the simple plays, we were going to be better.
“We’re one of those teams, we’re consistently inconsistent. So not know who is going to be our superstar each night, that’s hard to guard, but that’s hard on us coaches also.”
The Apache Ladies didn’t have a superstar on Saturday as four different players scored in double figures and another had 9 points, but Trinittee Alexander provided the spark in the fourth quarter that helped No. 7 TJC remain unbeaten in Region XIV competition.
“She stepped up,” Tillis Hoard said. “We’re able to choose different kids and try different things. I felt like Trin knew that, if I don’t make the most of this opportunity, she might not trust me again. Now, Trin has made us trust her more, so I love it.”
Alexander scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and she also finished with eight rebounds.
It was a 4-4 tie early when TJC got baskets by Shadiya Thomas, Taryn Wills and Deborah Ogayemi to push the lead to 10-4. The Apache Ladies led 20-15 after the opening quarter.
Nadechka Laccen scored the first 7 points of the second quarter for TJC, including two 3-pointers, to push the lead to 27-19 with 8:19 on the clock.
Angelina then went on an 11-0 run to take a 30-27 lead. Makayla Williams knocked down two triples in the run. Lovietta Walker made a three in the run, and Williams inbounded the ball to Walker for another basket.
Jasmine Payne converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to tie the score at 30 before Angelina went on a 5-2 spurt to end the half, capped by a layup from Derrica Gilbert with four seconds on the clock, to lead 35-32 at the break.
TJC opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run as Angelina didn’t score until there was 4:08 left in the quarter on a scoop layup by Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim. With TJC up 48-40, TJC’s Thomas, and Angelina’s Williams traded threes in the final 16 seconds to make the score 51-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Angelina got the deficit to 6 points, 55-49, with 7:53 to play with two straight makes inside by Jakayla Parks, but TJC responded with two straight buckets by Alexander and a steal and layup from Laccen to make the score 61-49.
TJC kept at least a 9-point lead the rest of the way.
Ogayemi had 13 points and eight rebounds. Laccen had 12 points. Wills had 11 points and six rebounds. Thomas had 9 points and seven assists. Payne and Tia Morgan had 5 points each, and Nassarine Williams scored 4 points. Morgan also grabbed eight rebounds.
Walker and Williams led Angelina with 16 points each. Williams knocked down four 3-pointers. Zaraya March had 11 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Other scorers were Kajah Phillips (6), Parks (5), Gilbert (4), Abdur-Rahim (2) and Michelle Smith (2).
TJC (15-2, 5-0) will play No. 4 Trinity Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Athens. Angelina (12-4, 2-3) will host No. 17 Blinn at 6 p.m. Wednesday.