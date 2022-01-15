Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.