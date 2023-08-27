Despite the hot temperatures, the TJC Apaches and Kilgore College Rangers put on a show for the big crowd in Saturday's football opener in Tyler.
The No. 6 Rangers had a bit more offense and key defensive stops in register a 49-35 win over Tyler Junior College on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Apaches and Rangers looked in mid-season form at times, while the Apache Belles and Rangerettes were flawless as usual.
"Got to give credit where credit is due," TJC second-year coach Tanner Jacobson said. "(The Rangers) are very well-coached. Year in and year out they do a good job of recruiting and executing their game plan.
"I thought our offense played well. That's not surprising, we see that every single day (in practice). I thought Kilgore did a little bit better job of making plays, using their matchups to their advantage. I thought we did that well offensively. This is good for us. We are going to come back and do better and we are going to adapt. That's the thing about playing these guys twice a year, they make us better. We make them better. It's not back to the drawing board, but back to the adjustment board to make a few minor tweaks."
Kilgore wide receiver Chris Marshall, a transfer from the University of Mississippi, was spectacular at times when adjusting to the ball. He caught six pages for 159 yards, including two TD receptions of 70 and seven yards.
Quarterback Cameron Peters, a sophomore from Houston, threw for 392 yards with four touchdown passes, along with two rushing TDs (1, 3). Running back Kaden Meredith led the Rangers in rushing with 18 carries for 83 yards and a 2-yard TD.
Apache QB Jaden Pete made his debut as starter, thowing for 310 yards and three TDs, while rushing for 70 yards and another score.
Pete threw TD passes of 34 and seven yards to Tray Taylor and a 32-yarder to Logan Johnson. He scored on a 1-yard dash.
Arabia Bradford has a nifty 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, that got the Apaches within 21-14 with 3:58 remaining before halftime.
Former Tyler Legacy kicker Christian Baxter was 4-for-4 on PATs.
Despite nearly 1,000 yards of total offense (544 by KC and 426 by Tyler) there was only one turnover (fumble recovery by TJC's Ziggy Loa).
Taylor had four catches for 89 yards for TJC with teammate Gabe Adams grabbing six receptions for 47 yards. Mekhi Rice caught five passes for 60 yards.
The Apaches have a bye this week before traveling to Milledgeville, Georgia on Sept. 9 to face the Georgia Military College Bulldogs. TJC opens Southwest Junior College Football Conference play on Sept. 16 against Trinity Valley in Athens, followed by another bye on Sept. 23. The Tribe's next home game is Sept. 30 against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
The Rangers also have a bye on Sept. 2, before opening SWJCFC play against NEO on Sept. 9 at Longview's Lobo Stadium.
A video tribute and a moment of silence honoring TJC athletic director Kevin Vest was held before Saturday's game.
Kilgore 49, Tyler 35
Kilgore 7 14 14 14 — 49
Tyler 7 7 14 7 — 45
First Quarter
KC — Cameron Peters 1 run (Chris Baldazo kick), 7:13
TJC — Logan Johnson 32 pass from Jaden Pete (Christian Baxter kick), 5:16
Second Quarter
KC — Michael Phoenix 13 pass from Peters (Baldazo kick), 14:22
KC — Zeek Freeman 78 pass from Peters (Baldazo kick), 4:12
TJC — Arabia Bradford 90 kickoff return (Baxter kick), 3:58
Third Quarter
KC — Chris Marshall 70 pass from Peters (Baldazo kick), 10:07
TJC — Pete 1 run (Baxter kick), 8:54
KC — Marshall 7 pass from Peters (Baldazo kick), 5:06
TJC — Tray Taylor 34 pass from Peter (Baxter kick), 4:23
Fourth Quarter
KC — Kaden Meredith 2 run (Baldazo kick), 9:24
TJC — Taylor 7 pass from Peter (Baxter kick), 6:54
KC — Peters 3 run (Baldazo kick), 2:20
---
KC TJC
First Downs 23 18
Rushes-Yards 52-152 20-116
Passing Yards 352 310
Total Yards 544 426
Co-Att-Int 13-24-0 25-44-0
Punts-Ave. 4-35.5 2-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 16-155 10-84
---
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_KC, Kaden Meredith 18-83, Dominique Williams, 12-38, Cameron Peters 15-34, Trae Epps 3-0, Caleb Johnson 2-(-1), Team 2-(-2). Tyler, Jaden Pete 7-70, Isaiah Lee 8-35, Lavarion Logan 2-7, Mekhi Rice 1-3, Logan Johnson 2-1.
PASSING_KC, Cameron Peters 13-24-0-392. Tyler, Jaden Pete 25-44-0-310.
RECEIVING_KC, Chris Marshall 6-159, Michael Phoenix 3-61, Zeek Freeman 1-78, Kaden Meredith 1-58, Dominique Williams 1-23, Donavon Johnson 1-3. Tyler, Gabe Adams 6-47, Tray Taylor 5-89, Mekhi Rice 5-60, Arabia Bradford 3-49, Cameron Thomas 2-19, Isaiah Lee 2-8, Logan Johnson 1-32, Grant Peretz 1-6, Cody Brown 1-0.