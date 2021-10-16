Steve Clements, Tyler Junior College highly successful soccer coach, reached another milestone on Saturday — his 500th career victory.
The Apaches scored a 4-1 victory over Paris Junior College in Paris.
"It is the by product of being surrounded by great people," Clements said of the mark. "Over the years, great players, great (assistant) coaches and great schools."
The No. 4 TJC squad moved to 13-1 on the season and 12-0 in Region XIV Conference play.
Luis Flores had a hat trick for the Apaches and the freshman from Lufkin also had an assist.
Clements is third all-time in the NJCAA in victories and has more wins than any active coach. Only retired coaches Michael Pantalione of Yavapai (Arizona) with 636 in 31 years and George Vizvary of Ulster County (New York) with 534 in 37 years have more wins. Clements is in his 28th year as head coach.
The Mississippi State graduate was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009 and to the Mississippi Junior College Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Clements has won seven national championship — six with TJC (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017) and once with Meridian (Mississippi) (2000). He had led teams to 16 national tournament appearances with 11 Final Fours and two national runners-up.
Clements is the only coach to win a Men's Soccer National Championship with two different NJCAA Division I programs and he has been named National Coach of the Year six times; 16 time District Coach of the Year while winning 20 Regional and 16 District Championships. Clements has coached 54 All-Americans and numerous All-Region selections. He has coached 18 players who are now in the NJCAA Hall of Fame and seven who received National Player of the Year awards. He has coached numerous professionals, including six drafted into the MLS.
He served as the president of the National Junior College Soccer Coaches Association (2002-2014) as well as National chair of the United Soccer Coaches Association All-American Committee for Junior Colleges. Clements received the USC Certificate of Appreciation in 2015 and the USC Letter of Commendation in 2016 for upholding the values of character through integrity and sportsmanship. In 2019, he was awarded the Bill Jeffrey College Long-Term Service Award Winner, which honors a person who has raised intercollegiate soccer to new heights through their long-term dedication to the game.
In 2017 Clements was awarded the Charlie Lee Merit Award from the National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association for his teams sportsmanship and character and in 2016 he was honored with the NISOD Excellence Award for continually demonstrating an outstanding commitment and contribution to the students and colleagues at Tyler Junior College.
Clements and the Apaches will go for win No. 501 on Wednesday as TJC plays host to Angelina College at 7 p.m. at Pat Hartley Field. It is the Apaches' final regular season home game.