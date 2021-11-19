FORNEY — TJ McCutcheon ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries as No. 4 West took a 37-7 win over Mineola in Class 3A Division I area round action Friday night at City Bank Stadium.
Mineola actually struck first as Dawson Pendergrass broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 to give the Yellowjackets a 7-0 lead with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
Pendergrass entered the game with 1,906 yards rushing and finished with 67 yards on 17 carries as the West defense recorded eight tackles for loss on the night.
McCutcheon quickly answered with a 49-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7 with 9:35 left in the opening quarter.
A minute into the second quarter, Zane Meinen scored on a 7-yard run. Less than two minutes later, Wyatt Wolf had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown to put the score at 20-7. The Trojans added a 28-yard field goal by Brock Klander to take a 23-7 lead into halftime.
West got the ball first in the third quarter and marched to the 2-yard line, but Mineola got the stop on fourth down.
After a Mineola punt, West scored on the final play of the quarter on a 5-yard run by McCutcheon.
McCutcheon tacked on a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left in the game.
Easton Paxton came up with an interception for the Trojans, who were able to run out the clock to move to 12-0 on the season.
Meinen ran for 71 yards on 14 carries for West, which had 267 yards on the ground. Meinen also threw for 88 yards.
TJ Moreland threw for 61 yards for Mineola (7-5).
West will advance to face Malakoff.
———
West 37, Mineola 7
West 7 16 7 7 — 37
Mineola 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
M — Dawson Pendergrass 64 run (Christian Martinez kick), 10:25
W — TJ McCutcheon 49 run (Brock Klander kick), 9:35
Second Quarter
W — Zane Meinen 7 run (Kick failed), 11:00
W — Wyatt Wolf 65 INT return (Klander kick), 9:23
W — Klander 28 FG, 1:32
Third Quarter
W — McCutcheon 5 run (Klander kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
W — McCutcheon 4 run (Klander kick), 4:11
W M
First Downs 19 5
Rushes-Yards 47-267 23-73
Passing Yards 97 61
Comp.-Att-Int. 8-11-0 18-14-2
Punts-Ave. 0-0 4-33.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-25 6-32
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — West, TJ McCutcheon 20-147; Zane Meinen 14-71; Wyatt Wolf 5-22; Joseph Pendleton 4-14; Gus Crain 3-12; Wyatt Sexton 1-1. Mineola, Dawson Pendergrass 17-67; TJ Moreland 6-6.
PASSING — West, Zane Meinen 7-10-0 88; Gus Crain 1-1-0 9. Mineola, TJ Moreland 8-14-2 61.
RECEIVING — West, Wyatt Wolf 3-47; Jacob Boggs 3-27; Kade Bing 1-19; Camen Talamantez 1-4. Mineola, Braydon Alley 3-21; Dawson Pendergrass 2-19; JJ Gandy 2-15; Brady Shrum 1-7.