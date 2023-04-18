UT Tyler picked up its 20th consecutive victory with a 10-1 win over Western New Mexico on Sunday afternoon at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots hold the longest active winning streak in NCAA Division II softball. It was also the eighth consecutive Lone Star Conference series sweep for UT Tyler.
The Patriots scored six runs in the third inning and three in the fourth to finish the game in five innings.
Michelle Arias had an RBI single in the first and third innings to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead. She went 2-for-2 in the contest and scored twice.
A bases-loaded hit by pitch and bases-loaded walk made the score 4-0 before a two-run single by Cassidi Mullen. Another bases-loaded walk made the score 7-0.
Western New Mexico got on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth by Ramona Fossum.
UT Tyler added a two-run double from Keely Castillo and an RBI single by Amanda Marek to put the game away.
Mullen had two hits and two RBIs.
Tatum Goff moved to 28-0 on the season. She allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in four innings. Shea O’Leary allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout and no walks in one inning.
No. 3 UT Tyler (43-4, 31-2) will play St. Edward’s Friday and Saturday in Austin.