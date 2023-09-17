ROSWELL, N.M. — In a game filled with big plays on offense, a defensive touchdown turned things around for No. 3 ranked Kilgore and the Rangers pulled away late on Saturday for a 48-23 win over No. 10 New Mexico Military Institute in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference battle at The Wool Bowl.
Kilgore, which is ranked third by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and No. 1 by JUCOWeekly, improves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SWJCFC with the win. New Mexico Military (No. 10 NJCAA, No. 11 JUCOWeekly) drops to 2-2 and 1-1 with the loss.
The visiting Rangers, who had scored 49 and 48 points in their first two games of the season, put 48 on the board Saturday thanks to a couple of late field goals by Kilgore High School product Chris Baldalzo, but it was a big defensive play early in the second quarter that gave KC the momentum for good against the Broncos.
New Mexico Military opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown pass just 55 seconds into the game, but the Rangers responded with a pair of TD passes to take a 14-7 lead.
NMMI tied the game with another passing TD late in the first quarter, and the Broncos were driving early in the second quarter when Kilgore’s Julian Payne intercepted a pass and took it back 95-yards for a touchdown. Payne’s first interception of the year and the ensuing TD put the Rangers on top to stay
Both teams scored before the half, and Kilgore led 28-21 at the break. Kilgore got a TD pass and NMMI used a sack and safety in the third to make it a 35-23 contest heading to the final stanza.
In the fourth, the Rangers got another touchdown pass and field goals of 25 and 36 yards by Baldazo to make the final 48-23.
The Rangers and Broncos have now met 10 times, with Kilgore holding a 7-3 advantage in he series. Kilgore has also won two in a row in Roswell, New Mexico. NMMI won early in the 2022 season against KC in a game played at Longview’s Lobo Stadium, but Kilgore notched a 39-12 win over the Broncos in the SWJCFC title game later in the season.
Kilgore will play its first game of the season at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium on Saturday, hosting Navarro in a 7 p.m. contest. New Mexico Military Institute will visit Blinn.